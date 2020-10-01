Kienast, Merlin A.

BEAVER DAM - Merlin Kienast, age 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. He was born on Oct. 9, 1927 to August and Adelia (Maas) Kienast of Horicon. He attended the Horicon School district.

In June of 1950, Merlin married Anita Schuett of Juneau, together they owned and operated a feed and poultry business in Burnett and Sharon, Wis. He was a mechanic at Heling's for 14 years. They retired in 1972 and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis.

Their marriage was blessed with a son, Dennis. He preceded him in death in 2004 at the age of 52, due to cancer, and his wife Anita who passed away on April 5, 2020. Other family that has preceded him in death are a sister in infancy and four brothers, Eugene, Melvin, Robert and Delmar.

Merlin is survived by a Daughter-in law Shirley (Rich) Jensen of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Dawn (Jonathon) Bock of Tampa, Fla. and Curtis (Penny) Kienast of Concord, Mass.; seven great-grandchildren: Kyra, Kaitlyn, Kyleigh and Kameron Bock, Carter, Cooper and Piper Kienast; his brother Willard (Lanet) Kienast of Mayville, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held with the Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating. Interment with military honors will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Wis.

The Kienast Family requests your thoughts and prayers in lieu of memorials.

