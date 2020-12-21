Thom, Merlin G.

COLUMBUS - Merlin G. Thom, age 94, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1926, to Gustave and Edith (Lange) Thom. He was the only son and grew up on the family farm working alongside his father. On May 25, 1948, he married the love of his life, Betty Jane Parsons. They shared 72 years together, always providing love and open arms to those who came into their lives.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Betty; and daughter, Carolyn "Kate" (Mary Jo Gessler) Thom. The Thom family opened their home and hearts to many who call them Mom and Dad, all of whom will truly miss him. He is survived by daughters, Cindy McDermott, Karen (Tim) Luey and Laura (John) Lien; sons, Dale Roate and Tim (Silvana) Higgins; grandsons, Erick (Pam Cruz) Gray and Matthew (Amy) Gray; great-grandsons, Gus, Hunter and Conner Gray; great-granddaughter, Chloe; and great-great-granddaughters, Amber and Penny. Countless more called him Grandpa, which he cherished so much.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Robert Gray; sons, Mike, Tim, Larry and Bruce; son-in-law, Kevin McDermott; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Roate.

Merlin had a heart of gold. He was a kindhearted man, liked by everyone he met and loved by many. His shoes will never be filled. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a private family service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Columbus. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. We encourage you to please share your online condolences with Merlin's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

