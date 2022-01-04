Michael L. Anderson

HORICON - Michael L. Anderson, 65, of Horicon passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Michael was born on June 5, 1956 the son of Richard and Martha (Shoudel) Anderson in Fort Wayne, Ind. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.. On May 22, 2004, he was united in marriage to Ilean Hicks in Fort Wayne, Ind.

He served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from Symbol Mattress Company in Watertown. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club. He enjoyed tinkering with motors and cars and was a Ford lover; but most of all; he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ilean; his children, Benjamin Anderson, Shanna (Kyle) Barlow, Ray (Jamie) Almy, and Susan (Jim) Smith; five grandchildren; his mother, Martha Anderson; sisters and brothers, Susan (Bob) Smeltzley, Mary (Kenny) Springer, Bill (Patty) Anderson, Dave (Karen) Anderson and Anne (Rick) Kerns. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brothers, Richard and Edward.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from Noon until 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNEARL HOME in Horicon. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack officiating. Military Honors by the Horicon American Legion Post #69 will follow

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.