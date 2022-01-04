Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael L. Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

Michael L. Anderson

HORICON - Michael L. Anderson, 65, of Horicon passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Michael was born on June 5, 1956 the son of Richard and Martha (Shoudel) Anderson in Fort Wayne, Ind. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.. On May 22, 2004, he was united in marriage to Ilean Hicks in Fort Wayne, Ind.

He served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from Symbol Mattress Company in Watertown. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club. He enjoyed tinkering with motors and cars and was a Ford lover; but most of all; he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ilean; his children, Benjamin Anderson, Shanna (Kyle) Barlow, Ray (Jamie) Almy, and Susan (Jim) Smith; five grandchildren; his mother, Martha Anderson; sisters and brothers, Susan (Bob) Smeltzley, Mary (Kenny) Springer, Bill (Patty) Anderson, Dave (Karen) Anderson and Anne (Rick) Kerns. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brothers, Richard and Edward.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from Noon until 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNEARL HOME in Horicon. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack officiating. Military Honors by the Horicon American Legion Post #69 will follow

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home-Horicon
716 Clinton St., Horicon, WI
Jan
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home-Horicon
716 Clinton St., Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We had so much fun when we were children and going school together . Jr.high and high school . We would all go roller skating and then go to Burger King . And make huge hamburgers. I am so happy to of known you. Love ya! And will miss you. My heart and soul with your family .
Diane MacLean( Chantland)
Family Friend
January 3, 2022
Our condolences to the family. I always enjoyed catching up with Mike when our paths crossed. He will be missed. God speed cuz❣
Tom Shoudel
Family
January 3, 2022
Ilean and family. I'm am so sorry to hear of Mikes passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers
Holly Messmann
January 3, 2022
There are many fond memories I can think of when thinking of Mike. He was kind, stubborn, strong, witty, and most of all, well loved. He was a good friend to my dad for many years. My dad and Mike were together the night Mike met his beloved. They shared many good times. I was lucky enough to be part of some. We used to joke saying, we need to record these guys because it would be the perfect Bob & Tom show!
Please understand, you all have our deepest sympathy.
Tasha Hecke (Leon)
Family Friend
January 3, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about Mike's passing. I'm not sure if I will be able to get to the visitation tomorrow. My thoughts are with your family during this difficult time.
Sheree Voigt
Neighbor
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results