Eggleston, Michael J.

PARDEEVILLE - Michael J. Eggleston, 80, of Pardeeville, was called home to his heavenly father Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Portage, to Milton and Hazel (James) Eggleston.

Mike was a lifelong and proud member of the Pardeeville community and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. On May 13, 1961, Michael married the love of his life, Virginia Petraszak, and they raised their three daughters in Pardeeville. Mike was an operator and business co-owner of Lakeside Mobil in Pardeeville for 25 years and later worked 23 years at Penda/Trienda in Portage until his retirement in 2008. Mike was a very sociable and honorable man who could talk to and make friends with anyone. He loved his social hour at the nursing home on Wednesdays, sharing sweets and conversation with residents and friends. He and Virginia enjoyed brightening up the lives of those residing there.

Mike was a high school athlete who followed and continued with his support of Pardeeville athletics. He was a true and loyal Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Mike was a member of the Pardeeville Lions Club, curling club, and served on the Village Board and Cemetery Board. He enjoyed taking rides and family vacations up north. He faced a number of health challenges later in his life and never complained about his situation. He always maintained a positive attitude, even after the loss of his leg, and was a great example to those around him.

Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 59 years; three children, Ann Eggleston (Paul Kloppenburg) of Portage, Mary (Tim) Douma of Randolph, and Susan Dushek of Briggsville; one grandchild, Lindsay (Matt) Garcia; great-grandchild, Gabriel Garcia; special nephew, Bob (Kathy) Dolajeck; other nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Dolajeck; brother-in-law, Roy Dolajeck; and son-in-law, David Dushek.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. Inurnment will take place at Pardeeville Cemetery. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the great staff of Columbia Healthcare Center, especially Willow Court and Dr. Blohm. Mike was a great husband, father, and friend to many and will be truly missed. As Mike would always say "God bless you."