Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Eggleston
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Eggleston, Michael J.

PARDEEVILLE - Michael J. Eggleston, 80, of Pardeeville, was called home to his heavenly father Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Portage, to Milton and Hazel (James) Eggleston.

Mike was a lifelong and proud member of the Pardeeville community and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. On May 13, 1961, Michael married the love of his life, Virginia Petraszak, and they raised their three daughters in Pardeeville. Mike was an operator and business co-owner of Lakeside Mobil in Pardeeville for 25 years and later worked 23 years at Penda/Trienda in Portage until his retirement in 2008. Mike was a very sociable and honorable man who could talk to and make friends with anyone. He loved his social hour at the nursing home on Wednesdays, sharing sweets and conversation with residents and friends. He and Virginia enjoyed brightening up the lives of those residing there.

Mike was a high school athlete who followed and continued with his support of Pardeeville athletics. He was a true and loyal Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Mike was a member of the Pardeeville Lions Club, curling club, and served on the Village Board and Cemetery Board. He enjoyed taking rides and family vacations up north. He faced a number of health challenges later in his life and never complained about his situation. He always maintained a positive attitude, even after the loss of his leg, and was a great example to those around him.

Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 59 years; three children, Ann Eggleston (Paul Kloppenburg) of Portage, Mary (Tim) Douma of Randolph, and Susan Dushek of Briggsville; one grandchild, Lindsay (Matt) Garcia; great-grandchild, Gabriel Garcia; special nephew, Bob (Kathy) Dolajeck; other nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Dolajeck; brother-in-law, Roy Dolajeck; and son-in-law, David Dushek.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. Inurnment will take place at Pardeeville Cemetery. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the great staff of Columbia Healthcare Center, especially Willow Court and Dr. Blohm. Mike was a great husband, father, and friend to many and will be truly missed. As Mike would always say "God bless you." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I miss you more and more every day and I miss your phone calls.
Judy Eggleston Edwards
Family
December 13, 2021
I will always love you and will miss you for the rest of my life.
Judy (Eggleston) Edwards
December 29, 2020
sorry to hear about your dad. Just heard about him today. I'll let Jeff know about your dad. Take care
Maryellen schnelle
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mike provided me with one of the best jobs I ever had. I loved the old Mobil station and hearing him and his buddies discuss life. I always wanted to please Mike and do a good job doing all that I could. I will miss him.
Gene Loomis
December 21, 2020
A Pardeeville icon growing up. God´s speed Mike. RIP. Sincere condolences to the Eggleston family.
Shell Hodgson
December 20, 2020
RIP friend. You reached out to us when we retired to Pardeeville 24 yrs ago by smiles and greeting us and later telling us we were an asset there. God bless you and your wife.
Darlene Van Drisse
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results