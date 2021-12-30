Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Erickson
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ

Erickson, Michael John

TUCSON, Ariz. - Michael John Erickson, 38, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away at home on Dec. 6, 2021. Michael was born in Madison, Wis., on April 18, 1983, to Suzanne Stini and John Erickson. He attended Columbus High School in Columbus, Wis.

Michael is survived by his mother, Suzanne Stini of Shawano, Wis.; father, John E. Erickson of Madison, Wis.; sister, Jessica (Erickson) Rotier, niece, Emily Rotier, and nephew, Henry Rotier, all of Milwaukee, Wis.; and grandmother, (Mary) Ruth Stini of Tucson, Ariz. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. William A. Stini, Arlene E. Erickson and Warren E. Erickson. Thanks to Dennis Breuckman for being a caring stepfather for many years.

Michael was a successful field service representative in the Mechanical Systems Division of Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. He was well-respected by his colleagues and customers who valued his collaborative approach and diligent work ethic.

Michael's soul is beautiful and his light shines brightly still. We hope that everyone reading this will show kindness and compassion to those struggling with mental health issues. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I do not know your family or didn't know your son. I am so very sorry your loss. I wanted to thank you for using his beautiful light and soul to help others others. Through your kindness, your message about helping others was a complete gift to humanity. Bless you for doing this and at the same time, honoring your son's life. May his memories fill your hearts. The soul you described, I pray has found peace and safe repose. Sincerely, Robin Kroetz
Robin Kroetz
January 2, 2022
Sorry for your loss. May happy moments keep his memory alive inside of your hearts.
Charlene Morris
December 31, 2021
Michael will always be remembered as a very kind and altruistic individual. He made going to school a lot more fun! He will be deeply missed by many. I was very shocked to learn that he had passed away. I will do my best in my own life to raise awareness for mental health so these very unfortunate losses can be prevented. He will always be in my heart as one of the best human beings I had known.
Julie Zillmer
Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results