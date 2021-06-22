Hechimovich, Michael D.

MAYVILLE - Michael D. Hechimovich, 88, of Mayville passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.

Michael was born on February 12, 1933 the son of Robert and Rose (Persha) Hechimovich in the township of Hubbard, Wisconsin. Michael was a lifetime farmer and farmed on the family farm in the township of Theresa. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, Wisconsin. He enjoyed baseball and was a member of the Horicon Marsh Bowmen's Club.

Michael is survived by his brothers and sisters: Dan "Boone" Hechimovich, Frances (Eugene) Laufenberg, Nick Hechimovich, Mary (Wayne) Siegfried, Tom (Harriet) Hechimovich and Aggie (Salty) Walter; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his five brothers: Walter, George, Frank, Robert and John.

A memorial gathering for Michael will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Mayville, Wisconsin.

