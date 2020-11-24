Everett, Michael J.

RANDOLPH-- Michael J. Everett, age 68, of Randolph passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born on April 9, 1952 in Columbus, the son of Raymond and Leone (Biel) Everett. Mike was a member of Annunciation Parish of Fox Lake. He worked for many years for Foulkes Sod Farm of Fall River and J.W. Jung Seed Co. Randolph. Mike enjoyed hunting with his family and fishing with his cousin Bill. Mike is survived by two sisters, Christine (Emmett) O'Brion of Fall River, Kathy (Grant) Schraufnagel of Columbus, and two brothers, Leonard and Robert both of Randolph, 5 nephews; one niece; 3 great nephews and 3 great nieces. Mike is also survived by two aunts, Mary Biel & Helen Jacobson; one uncle, Arnold Everett, many cousins; special friends, Barry, Stacy, Larry, Holly and Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Ann and three other siblings in infancy. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated followed by burial at Annunciation Cemetery (St. Mary's) at Lost Lake. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses from the 8th floor SW of St. Mary's Hospital and the Crossroads Care Center Sun Prairie. In lieu of flower memorials are suggested for Lost Lake-Randolph Historical Society or the Diabetes Society. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

