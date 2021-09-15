Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael L. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Johnson, Michael L.

WAUPUN - Michael L. Johnson, 71, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh, Wis.

Mike was born Sept. 7, 1950 in Beaver Dam, the son of Gerald and Patricia Miller Johnson.

Mike graduated in 1968 from Waupun High School where he excelled in baseball and wrestling. Upon graduation, Mike attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a Naval ROTC scholarship and played baseball where he was a three-time letter winner for the Badgers. During his sophomore year he led the team in hitting with a .415 average, third in the big ten. Mike was named All-Big Ten center fielder his sophomore and junior years. During the summer he played baseball in Cape Cod, Mass. for the Cotuit Kettleers. Mike was also named Outstanding Athlete of America which recognizes athletes for their performance and services to campus activities, community, and curriculum. On Aug. 19, 1972 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Schouten. They lived in Waupun most of their married lives and raised their two children. Mike taught physical education at Waupun High School and coached baseball, wrestling, and football. He coached little league baseball and served on the board of directors for the Waupun Hockey Association. Mike loved his family and was active in their lives by sharing his love for sports and sprint car racing. Mike retired from the Department of Corrections after 32 years. He served as a City of Waupun alderman for three years with the last two terms as Common Council President. In 2013 he was inducted into the Waupun Athletic Hall of Fame.

Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; his daughter, Michelle (Jon) Bruins; his son, Brent (Nicole) Johnson; his five grandchildren, Jacob (Myah) Bruins, Nicholas Bruins, Aaron Bruins, Blake Johnson, and Lacy Johnson; his great-granddaughter, Madysen Bruins; sister-in-law, Helen Schouten; and nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Patricia Johnson; brothers, Thomas and Nicolas Johnson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arnold and Jacoba Schouten; brother-in-law, Ed Wetzel; and sister-in-law, Donna Wetzel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 12 noon until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Azura Memory Care for their outstanding and loving care given to Mike. Also a thank you to Generations Hospice for the amazing care given to Mike during his stay at Azura including the very special care he received during his last days.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in Mike's name.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady on the Lake Parish, Holy Cross Church
Marine City, MI
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady on the Lake Parish, Holy Cross Church
Marine City, MI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to Linda and the family. I think of all the wonderful times we had together over the years in Waupun. May God give strength to all family members during this time. For everything there is a season.....
Dianne Deming Ellis
Friend
September 15, 2021
Condolences to Mikes family. He was a great guy.
Tom Dietlin
September 12, 2021
I met Mike at DTE, he was a great person to be around, with razor sharp whit. Peace to the Johnson family and all his friends.
David Fischer
Friend
September 12, 2021
My condolences to the Johnson family. Rest in peace uncle Mike.
Lorie Johnson
Family
September 11, 2021
R.I.P my old friend
Howard Suess
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mike. Way to early for such a special person to be taken from us. But the almighty must of needed him. Condolences to all of the Johnson family. Rest In Peace Mutley.
David and Joann Smith
Friend
September 8, 2021
What a sad day on my birthday to here of Michael's passing. He was always there to lend a helping hand without every asking for something in return. When I had problems with DTE Mike was there to help solve the problem and then would follow up to make sure the problem was solved. We have all lost the helping hand he always had for us. So sorry for his family and will miss his smiling face.
Dick Larsen
Friend
September 8, 2021
My condolences to the entire Johnson family had lots of great memories growing up together many great times at MCHS playing football with Mike we had lot of great times will be greatly Missed rest in peace my friend love ya.
Scott Zimmerman
September 8, 2021
So sad to hear about this. Mike was afantastic guy and a big help to all at Del-Dot. He would do anything to help to anyone. Biggest smile as Terb said. God love him and take of him now and his family forever.
Jim Cole
September 8, 2021
What a great guy to have to say good bye to way to early. Over the 35 years I knew Mike hanging out at Del-Dot with our boats he was always there to lend a hand and a story. He was just that guy that wanted to help as many people as he could. He will be sorely missed by all. Rest in Peace Mike.
Kurt Heidebreicht
Friend
September 8, 2021
so sorry for mikes family and friends..got to know mike at dte .a great guy alot of fun to be around with..always happy and up beat.. had some good times working with him as did the rest of our close knit ..material transport..drivers..R.I.P. mike and sincere condolences to family, friends and all that knew mike..
larry pratt
Friend
September 8, 2021
Renee and family I am sorry to hear of Mike passing away. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the Fire Dept and knowing him all through school, My thoughts and Prayers for you all.
Jeffrey Hendrick
Friend
September 8, 2021
Rest In Peace .
Steve Gillman
Friend
September 8, 2021
Muttly, what a enduring character, with a compassionate and caring heart. A million stories that ended with a smile or laugh. Mike set a example we should all follow, if he knew your heart was troubled he would stop and chat, check on you, make sure you were okay. Mike took the time. He didn’t put it off to tomorrow, and as his passing shows sometimes there just is no tomorrow, just yesterday’s. We should take note. As I sat here Tuesday morning sipping coffee and watching traffic go by, I sadly realized there won’t be anymore “HEY’S!”, brief light shows from his truck, or his sideways wave and big smile. Days will start out without that simple smile, and it’s already missed. I’m got to believe that for every tear here, there’ll be 100 times more tears of laughter in Heaven. R.I.P. Mutt. To Mike’s entire family my sincerest sympathy. There won’t be another like him.
Terb
Friend
September 7, 2021
I am so very saddened by the news of Mike’s passing. He was a lifelong friend, and neighborhood pal. My earliest years were spent with the Johnson family !! My parents took Edna to the hospital for their births, and my sister babysat the others while their newest sibling was making his/her entrance. I have somany fond memories of their family and of that smile that was forever present on Mike’s face. My deepest sympathy goes out to his wife and children/grandchildren, and to his siblings. May you always know how very well liked he was . Sincerely, Sandi Grashaw Markel....... or as Edna always called me , Sandi “Tashaw”
Sandi Markel
Friend
September 7, 2021
Jean, Joseph, Brent, Jordan P.
September 7, 2021
Sincere sympathy to Mike's family on this unexpected loss. I knew Mike from working at Marine City High. He was always a positive guy with a great smile! Thanks for your years of service on the MCFD good man! Rest in peace!!
Dave Scheel
Teacher
September 7, 2021
Our sincere condolences to all. Mark and Benee' Galvin
Mark Galvin
Friend
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results