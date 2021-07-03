Kenevan, Michael Lee "Little Mike"

BEAVER DAM - Michael Lee "Little Mike" Kenevan, 77, departed this earth peacefully on June 24, 2021, at home.

Mike was born on Nov. 24, 1943, in Austin (Freeborn County), Minn., son of James Nelson and Marjorie Lorraine Kenevan. He was raised in Albert Lea, Minn., where in 1955 he was the Marbles Champion of Freeborn County. He grew up with his six siblings. His family then moved to Portage, Wis., and eventually moved to Columbus, Wis., where he graduated from Columbus High School, Class of 1963.

Upon graduating, Mike entered the U.S. Air Force, Bomber Wing Division, as a mechanic until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He was a member of the Columbus American Legion Post 62.

When he returned to his civilian life, he became the proud father of four children: Michele (Daniel) Hughes, Shawn (Robin) Kenevan, Chad (Jennifer) Kenevan, and Tom (Tracy) Kenevan. His vibrant personality made him successful in sales, establishing Little Mike's Auto Sales in 1970 in Beaver Dam. His catchy advertising jingle in the local theater was well known ("Hey look me over...shop and compare!...").

In later years, he worked at several dealerships, including Don Miller on East Washington Avenue in Madison. Mike later retired from Frank Porth Chevrolet in Columbus and will be remembered for his energy and commitment to helping others.

Mike was active in the Exchange Club in Beaver Dam and belonged to several golf courses, with the last being Columbus Country Club from 1963 to 2019. Golfing was one of Mike's many passions he excelled at. He won the Seniors Tournament in Columbus and a tournament at The Rock in South Carolina. He was an avid Packers fan and took his family to Family Night at Lambeau Field in addition to many games. Mike also enjoyed all things Badgers, including football and basketball. Mike enjoyed NASCAR racing and had a large collection of diecast car collectables.

Perhaps the most prideful of all passions for Mike was spending time with his family. He planned many trips, including the Coca Cola factory, Wisconsin Dells, Old World Wisconsin, Circus World museum and more. Mike was the best man in his son Chad's wedding in Las Vegas. Mike made it a highest priority to attend his grandchildren's activities, including volleyball, baseball, and football games, as well as concerts and plays.

On Sept. 24, 2011, he married his beloved wife, Karla Vitense Schroedl, from Lake Mills, at Olivet Church in Columbus. They lived in their "Purple Palace" until March of 2021 when they moved to Beaver Dam. They spent almost 10 FANTASTIC years together with family and friends that included long conversations on the deck and travels around the state and country. They shared many moments and things and especially noteworthy is their love for cats.

Mike was a devout Christian, who rarely missed a Sunday of church, with his most recent church being Olivet Congregational UCC in Columbus, Wis. He was active on several committees and enjoyed participating in Christmas pageants and children's Bible storytelling.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard (Shirley) Kenevan, Roger Kenevan (in infancy), and Daniel Kenevan; and several cats, with Cuddles being a noteworthy favorite.

Mike is survived by his wife; four children and their spouses; grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Huettner, Ava Schumann, Seanna Kenevan, Kayla (Josh Femrite) Kenevan, Brandon (Haley) Kenevan, Colin, Grayson and Ella Kenevan, and Samuel Hughes; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, David Kenevan, Mary (Daniel) Brace, and Mark (Mina) Kenevan; sister-in-law, Louise Kenevan; in addition to many nieces and nephews. His four-legged family member, Princess the cat, will miss Mike and all the love he gave her.

A visitation will be held in his memory at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UCC in Columbus, located at 313 W. Prairie Street, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on July 9. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall at the church. At 2:15 p.m. there will be a committal service held at OAKWOOD CEMETERY on State Road 33 in Beaver Dam, with military funeral honors. Memorial donations can be made to Olivet Congregational UCC in Columbus.