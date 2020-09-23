Planasch, Michael J.

JUNEAU - Michael J. Planasch, 63, also known as "Mopar Man," "Big Mike," "JC," "Mongoose" and "Grumpa," passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life Open House for Mike will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., at his home, 329 N. Fairfield Avenue, Juneau, WI. This is the day that Mike would be at the Jefferson Car Show Swap Meet (which is cancelled due to Covid 19). The family welcomes you to drive by with your favorite cool car and stop in and help them give Big Mike a proper Mopar send off.

Michael was born on Dec. 15, 1956, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Kraft) Planasch in Beaver Dam, Wis. He went to Columbus High School. On June 23, 1984, he was united in marriage with Monica Keel at the First United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

Mike had been employed for many years as a machinist, first at Monarch Range Company, then Maysteel and finally with Metalcraft of Mayville. He had been a member of the IAM Local 2053. Mike was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

Mike was a muscle car enthusiast. Mike would never miss a chance to visit the Jefferson Swap Meet or any other of his favorite car related events. He passionately collected diecast cars, hot wheels, model cars and Schwinn bikes. He was a perfectionist and a fanatic about keeping things neat and organized in his car room. Mike "the food connoisseur" also had a great love for eating hot dogs and McDonalds, drinking PBR and Mountain Dew (Baja Blast).

Mike will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Monica of Juneau; daughters, Tiffany Planasch (Justin Ruff) of Beaver Dam and Tieraney Planasch (Jeffrey Hernandez) of Astoria, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tobiyas and Alice; extra grandchildren, Avery and Elaina; mother-in-law, Lila Frank; brothers-in-law, Michael (Claudia) Keel, Mark (Kelly Steinbach) Keel; and sister-in-law, Melissa (Tom) Kasper, all of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Jared and Jonah (Jessica), Jason (Christa), Andrew (Katelyn), Mia, Hannah (Casey), Brody (Bre), Katie (Josh), Bailey (Kelsey), Ryan, Jeff, Shane; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Planasch; his mother, Dorothy Gifford; his father-in-law, Darrell Frank; his sister, Vickey Thompson; and nephew, Dakota Keel.

Memorial donation in Mike's name may be directed to the charity of one's choice.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Chris Seufzer and family for organizing the fantastic car show in Mike's honor. Thank you to all at SSM Health 5th floor oncology and Fond du Lac Hospice care.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.