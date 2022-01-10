Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Tripke
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Juneau High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Fox Lake
312 College Ave
Fox Lake, WI

Tripke, Michael Allen

FOX LAKE - Michael Allen Tripke, age 60, of Fox Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Waupun Hospital.

Michael was born on July 23, 1961, in Portage, Wis., to Kenneth Harold and Diane Jo (Cain) Tripke. Michael was a graduate of Juneau High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Michael worked as a machine operator at EK Machine in Fall River until his retirement due to health issues. Michael loved to hunt and fish and accomplished a world record Muskie catch of 47 pounds, 2 ounces on 30-pound line. He also enjoyed ice fishing on the break walls of Lake Michigan.

Michael will be sadly missed by his siblings, Randy Tripke of Malone, Wis., Rusty (Ann) Tripke of Fox Lake, Dori (Rich) Naef of Waldo, Wis., and Danny Johnson of Milwaukee; nieces and nephews, Austin Tripke, Levi Tripke, Mable Tripke, Summer Tripke, Basil Robinson and Lee Lee Tripke; other relatives; and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Per family wishes, no services will be held.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Fox Lake
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Fox Lake.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.