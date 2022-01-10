Tripke, Michael Allen

FOX LAKE - Michael Allen Tripke, age 60, of Fox Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Waupun Hospital.

Michael was born on July 23, 1961, in Portage, Wis., to Kenneth Harold and Diane Jo (Cain) Tripke. Michael was a graduate of Juneau High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Michael worked as a machine operator at EK Machine in Fall River until his retirement due to health issues. Michael loved to hunt and fish and accomplished a world record Muskie catch of 47 pounds, 2 ounces on 30-pound line. He also enjoyed ice fishing on the break walls of Lake Michigan.

Michael will be sadly missed by his siblings, Randy Tripke of Malone, Wis., Rusty (Ann) Tripke of Fox Lake, Dori (Rich) Naef of Waldo, Wis., and Danny Johnson of Milwaukee; nieces and nephews, Austin Tripke, Levi Tripke, Mable Tripke, Summer Tripke, Basil Robinson and Lee Lee Tripke; other relatives; and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Per family wishes, no services will be held.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.

