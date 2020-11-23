Menu
Michael Underkofler

Underkofler, Michael "Mike"

PORTAGE - Mike Underkofler, age 78, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2020, with his family by his side, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Mike served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964-1966.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Becky (Chris) Kopfhamer of Portage and Jenny (Mark) Christensen of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Ethan, Sydney, Riley and Maddie; his sister, Nancy; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors.

Mike had a big heart and would do anything for anyone and asked for nothing in return.

Special thank you to Dr. Lepeak and Dr. Escabado and their staff. They are special people who would always put up with Mike's B.S. and long stories.

"Grandpa, Thank you for all the stories you've told us, all the talks we've had and every memory we have of you. You were the definition of a fighter, and so thankful that you've finally found peace after a long battle with cancer. Love you, grandpa."

No services will be held at this time.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home
