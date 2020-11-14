Waddell, Michael "Doc"

PEWAUKEE - Michael "Doc" Waddell passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Ziegler; daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Ren, Sara (Ben) Patterson, and Gennifer Waddell; son, Michael (Rick Regur) Waddell; his grandchildren, Zoë and Ryker Ren, Harmoni Mossbarger, and Gabe Límon; and his brother, David (Tammy) Waddell and their children, Ryan Waddell and Andrea (Shawn) Dible. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jean Waddell.

Michael loved the Armed Forces and was very active in our Veteran organizations, as well as other community service groups. He was a true patriot in all regards.

He loved his family, his country, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Fair winds and following seas. You, shipmate, stand relieved. We have the watch.

Non sibi sed patriae - Semper Fi