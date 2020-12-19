Menu
Mildred Gnerlich
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Gnerlich, Mildred M.

MAYVILLE - Mildred M. Gnerlich, age 95, of Mayville, was born into Eternal Life on Dec. 17, 2020, at Cedar Community, West Bend.

Millie was born Mildred Marie Handel in Iron Ridge on Sept. 5, 1925, the oldest of three children of Theodore and Irma Handel. Her brother, Merlin, and sister, Barbara, preceded her in death. Millie married Lawrence "Jinx" Gnerlich on Nov. 1, 1947. They enjoyed almost 60 years of polka dances before Jinx's death in 2007. Millie's strong faith carried her through 95 years of life's ups and downs.

Millie is survived by her son, Rod, and his wife, Sandy, as well as her grandpups, Heidi and Abby. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Cedar Community for their care of Millie over the past six years.

Millie was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be buried at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Iron Ridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. and burial immediately thereafter. If desired, memorials to St. Matthew's are appreciated.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
306 Herman St., Iron Ridge, WI
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church
306 Herman St., Iron Ridge, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss her. I alsoworked with Millie and were friend for many years.
Wyn Wilbrecht
Family Friend
December 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Millie´s family. She will be missed. Dennis & Linda Gnerlich
Dennis & Linda Gnerlich
December 21, 2020
We're sorry to hear about Millie. We enjoyed our visits with her.
Nancy Magyar
Neighbor
December 19, 2020
I extend my sympathy to the family of Millie Gnerlich, my aunt, and promise to remember her in my prayers. She and her husband, Jinx, were frequent visitors to my family in Fond du Lac and she an my dad, Elmer Kunz, shared many a laugh together. She will be missed, and her husband, Jinx, is missed. Now they are together in death as they were in life. Sr. M. Alice Kunz, Schoenstatt Sister of Mary, Madison WI
Sister Alice Kunz
Family
December 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Millie. I remember her from when I lived in Iron Ridge many years ago.
Nancy Frueh-Jones
Acquaintance
December 19, 2020
I worked with Mille at the Mayville Co-op from 1964 - 1967. She was the Bookkeeper and I was her assistant. Her laugh was contagious. She was so great to work with. Years later my husband, Carl, and I attended her 90th birthday at the Iron Ridge Inn. She remembered all our kids and asked about each of them. Her memory was as sharp as 50 years earlier. My husband passed away in June 2020 and Millie called me shortly after he died. I will always remember this wonderful woman and her thoughtfulness.
Carol Freitag
Coworker
December 19, 2020
My father, Robert Nelson was a lifelong friend of the family. Millie was a comfort to me when my father passed away. My condolences to the family.
Nancy Nelson Wetsch
December 19, 2020
