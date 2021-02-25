Kastner, Mildred "Millie"

MAUSTON - Mildred "Millie" Kastner, age 95, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2021; her husband, William "Billy" Kastner, was by her side.

On a cold and snowy January 22nd in 1926, Dr. Vogel hitched his horse to a cutter, picked up his nurse and drove to a little farmhouse near Elroy, Wis., to deliver a baby girl to Henry and Verna Sarnow; they named their daughter Mildred.

Mildred was united in marriage to William E. Kastner of Mauston, Wis., on Nov. 24, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy. They were blessed to celebrate 74 years of marriage together.

Millie lived a full life and enjoyed helping her husband in many capacities, including driving auction cars from Chicago to Mauston for the Kastner car dealership and hosting numerous employee parties. She also enjoyed playing bridge, attending grandchildren activities, traveling to many wonderful places, and even fulfilling a childhood dream to see and enter a windmill in Amsterdam! Millie also greatly enjoyed their annual trips to Fort Myers Beach, Fla., often bringing along family and friends.

Millie was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school, Ladies Aid, and singing in the church choir and for many weddings and funerals. She enjoyed volunteer activities such as playing the piano for Music Hour at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Elroy, and she greatly loved singing with The Belle Chords quartet and The Castle Rock Choralbelles.

Millie was very artistic, and she follows in her sister Trudy's footsteps by leaving behind many beautiful works of art in the homes of recipients and buyers. Millie's daughter, Gail, and her granddaughter, Natasha, shared her artistic talent, and they were fond of attending art shows together.

Millie enjoyed their three children, Rich (Pam) Kastner, Brian (Debbie) Kastner and Gail (Terry) Fleming; her grandchildren, Lisa, Kari, Cory, Anthony, Natasha and Isaac; and her great-grandchildren, Jessie, Kylie, Dylan, Brandon, Kaden, Kaleb, Isabella, Zion and Israel. She was preceded in death by their son, Brian Kastner; and her sister, Trudy Whitinger.

A Christian service for Millie's family will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family hopes to plan an outdoor party this summer for friends and family to enjoy a celebration of Millie's life.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.