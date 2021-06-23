Klink, Monica F.

HARTFORD - Monica F. Klink, age 84, of Hartford, Wis. (formerly of Rubicon and Horicon), passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hartford Hospital.

Monica was born on Aug. 1, 1936, in Burlington, Wis., to Herbert and Eleanor (Scully) Schaefer. She grew up in Lyons, Wis., with her four brothers and was a charter member of the famous C.C.O.P. at St. Mary's High School, a group of wonderful women who would remain lifelong friends. After brief stints in waitressing and housekeeping, fate brought an opportunity to nanny for a widowed father of eight, Quirin Klink Jr., in Rubicon, Wis. They soon fell in love and were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1962. Monica adopted those eight children and had seven more. She was a devout Catholic of (part) Irish descent and a proud "domestic engineer" who loved her family and friends more than anything. To her children, she instilled the values of hard work and having fun, teaching them to respect themselves and others, and inspiring them to be their very best. She loved to laugh and sing, and enjoyed decorating her surroundings, whether it was the family farmhouse in Rubicon, their retirement home in Horicon, or the halls of The Gardens in Hartford where she lived most recently. Monica brought beauty, joy, humility, and compassion to the world her entire life.

Monica is survived by 14 loving children, Sharon (Clarence) Feucht, Florette (Rich) Hoebel, Barb (Fran) Ojstrsek, Margaret Falkenstein, Michael Klink, Louise Hansen, Keith Klink, Carmel Wendorff, Maureen (Ben) Beine, Kevin Klink (fiancée, Judy Wagner), Quirin (Korie) Klink III, Gregory (Emma) Klink, Annie (Victor) Scarpita, and Charles (Lauren) Klink; 28 adored grandchildren; 36 cherished great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Don Schaefer; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Joseph) Becker, Madeline Schaefer, and Mary Klink. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Quirin; her son, Allan Klink; her parents; her brothers, Dick (Betty), Bill, and Joe Schaefer; sons-in-law, Gary Falkenstein, Greg Wendorff, and Richard Hansen; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Betty), Joe (Florence), Clarence, Kenny (Joanie), and Father Tony Klink; and sisters-in-law, Therese (Don) Carr, Rose (Glen) Grinwald, Joan (Harley) Dais, Ann (Edgar) Wolf, and Marie Klink.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Rubicon with Father Jonathon Schmeckel and Father David LaPlante concelebrating. There will be a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Rubicon, immediately following the Mass.

Monica's family wishes to thank the family and friends who provided comfort and joy throughout her life, especially the staff at The Gardens of Hartford that cared so well for Monica and Quirin in their later years.

Contributions received in memory of Monica will benefit an organization for the care of children, or may be made to a charity of one's choice, and are sincerely appreciated.

This Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Ph. #. (262)-673-9500

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.