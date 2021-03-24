Wyttenbach, Myrtle Giese Scholl

GREEN BAY – Myrtle Giese Scholl Wyttenbach, born Myrtle Emelia Elsa Giese, daughter of the late Albert and Elsa (Mueller) Giese, went to rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 100, due to natural causes.

Myrtle was born on the family farm in Leland, Wis., on Aug. 18, 1920. She was the middle child of 11. At the age of 16, she graduated from Prairie du Sac High School and continued her education at Sauk County Normal in Reedsburg, Wis.

Myrtle married Melvin Scholl in 1941. Together they raised five wonderful children. The whole family looked forward to attending the Milwaukee Braves games on weekends. Melvin and Myrtle were both Packers season ticket holders for well over 30 years. She attended two Super Bowls during her lifetime, and both times the Packers were champions!

Myrtle attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and received her bachelor's degree in teaching. She began her teaching career in Darien, Wis., and in 1957, when the family moved to Green Bay, she continued teaching in West DePere, Wis., while earning her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Upon receiving her master's degree, Myrtle taught special needs students at Dickinson Elementary in East DePere, Wis. In her spare time, she enjoyed entertaining, baking, cooking, traveling the world, gardening, bowling, golfing, and playing canasta and euchre. Melvin and Myrtle shared more than 32 years together until his death in 1973.

In 1978, Myrtle retired and married Franz Wyttenbach. She moved to live with him on his family farm in Sauk City, Wis., near her hometown. Together they enjoyed living the farm life again. Myrtle relished her retirement by gardening, gathering together with friends to play bridge and dominos, attending church activities, crocheting, and creating arts and crafts. Franz and Myrtle shared more than 28 years together until his death in 2007.

Following Franz' death, Myrtle was able to remain at the Wyttenbach Farm home with assistance provided by her eldest daughter, Elaine. In 2014, Myrtle returned to Green Bay, and lived with her daughter, Karen, until her death. She had fun! Laughter is good medicine. She even dressed up for the Kentucky Derby! Cards were her daily brain exercise, so if you stopped to visit, you would see her playing Skip-Bo or solitaire. She cherished every moment spent with family and friends.

The entire family is immensely grateful to Elaine and Karen for the loving care they provided to the matron of the family.

Myrtle always touted she would live to be 100 years old. Her family is very glad she did just that, and is grateful they seized every opportunity for generational photos along the way -- to include four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her late husbands, she is preceded in this life by her son, David Scholl; grandson, Eric Rasmussen; sisters, Violet Walluks, Olive Kidd and Doreen Barrow; and brothers, Ivan, Orville, Milton, Willard, Dean, and Rodney Giese.

Myrtle is survived by her daughters, Elaine Scholl and Karen Rasmussen; daughter-in-law, Catherine "Katie" Fitzpatrick; sons, Daryl Scholl and his wife, Lorena Scholl, and Duane Scholl and his wife, Diana Scholl; granddaughters, DeAnna Barr and her husband, Michael Barr, Lisa Basten and her partner, John Spychala, and Brenda Filopoulos and her husband, Andreas Filopoulos; great-granddaughters, Jen Basten and her partner, Paul Hujet, Amanda Gunnlaugsson and her husband, Lance Gunnlaugsson, Kaytlyn Ribich, Emily Ribich, Erika Spychala, and Grace Barr; great-great-grandchildren, Rowen Gunnlaugsson, Layton Gunnlaugsson, Bria Gunnlaugsson and Tennleigh Hujet; sister, Savera Marquardt; special friends, Audrey Franken, Dawn Rusnak, Ruth Dresser, Marge Erlanson, and Sharon Tappa; and many other relatives and friends that will all miss her love and laughter. She will be cherished in our hearts forever!

An in-person funeral service celebrating her life will be held for immediate family only at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, WI, on March 30 at 11 a.m. A Zoom livestream of the service will be available at this time by visiting the church website at https://stjohnssaukprairie.org/ and clicking 'Join us Live for Worship" (in the upper right corner of the desktop webpage, or in the top menu of the mobile webpage.)

Extended family and friends are welcome to attend the interment following the service at Prairie du Sac Cemetery, 995 Broadway, Prairie du Sac, Wis., beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m.