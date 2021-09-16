Leggett, Nada

WISCONSIN DELLS - Nada Leggett, age 68, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

No services will be held at this time. There will be a private family service at a later date.

Nada was born March 26, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Jewel (Herbstreit) Gordy. Nada was a passionate woman, whose greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them and would gladly shout it from any rooftop. Her hobbies include collecting keychains from all over the world, anything Elvis, and making everyone around her laugh with her quirky jokes and crazy antics. One of her last wishes was to put up her Christmas tree early, and her family will treasure those moments forever.

Nada is survived by her sons, Artie Leggett, Tony Leggett, Bobby (Mackenzi) Leggett, and Joey Johnson; daughters, Gina (Tom) Hartling and Christy (Cody) Whitten; sister, Leta (Wayne) Daniels; and nine beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Dylan (Abigail) and Jordan Hartling, Josalin and Kourtney Whitten, Jackson and Evan Leggett, Jayden and Amiya Leggett. She had many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend and sister-in-law, Sharon Whitaker. She also has a close relationship with her sister-in-law, Diann Gordy; and good friend, Connie Whitaker. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Earl and Frank Gordy.

The family would like to thank Rachel from ADRC and Roxanne from Renual Unlimited for their compassion and assistance in transitioning Nada during her move from Milwaukee to Wisconsin Dells.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

