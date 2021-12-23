Bass, Nadine

MAUSTON - Nadine Bass, age 73, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Nadine was born Nov. 18, 1948, the daughter of Warren and Evelyn (Newlun) Stout. Nadine, also well known as GrandMa, was a great woman who enjoyed life and was full of love and joy. She was caring, inspiring, supportive, comforting, gentle and tough. Nadine was very important to her family. Some might say she was the glue to her family (she was), but she was the roots that made her family grow. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones, teaching life lessons, playing games with the grand/great-grandchildren, and showing us what life is really all about.

She lived a full life; she, alongside her husband, owned and operated Jackson's Clinic for some time and also Circus City Shows, their family carnival for several years. She spent most of her recent years being the best homemaker there was and just living life.

Nadine is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her three children, Evelyn Bass, Sherry Alderman and Steven Bass; her 11 grandchildren, Terry Alderman, Stacy (Harley) Brereton, Kelley Bass Alderman (Josh Sorenson), Shelby Bass Alderman, Dawson Bass Aldermen, Cassidy (Zach) Pisors, Mandy Bass, Stephanie Bass, Patricia Bass, Charlie Bass and Jeffery Bass; and four great-grandchildren, Patrick Brereton, Harley Brereton Jr., Kendall Martens and Jacob Sorenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Evelyn Stout; sister, Dorthy Coleman; brother, Junior Stout; niece, Katherine Coleman; nephews, Raymond Coleman, Butch Coleman, Wayne Coleman, and Dean Stout; and a grandson, Devin Bass.

Nadine will continue to be loved. She will be greatly missed and thought of everyday. We know you haven't left us, for you will remain in our hearts and watch over us every day.

