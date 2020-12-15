Dittberner, Nancy L.

BEAVER DAM - Nancy L. Dittberner, age 78, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hillside Manor.

The graveside service for Nancy will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating.

Nancy Lou was born on May 16, 1942 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Larry and Helen (Freeman) Beletske. On August 5, 1967, she was united in marriage with Merlin "Sam" Dittberner in Juneau. Nancy worked for many years as the bookkeeper at Matlin Furniture in Beaver Dam. She was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church. Nancy was also active in the community as a past member of the Women's Affiliate of Beaver Dam and the Beaver Dam Chamber.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Sam of Beaver Dam; sister, Celene Straseske of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, RoseMary Daniels, Gayla Ninmann, Kimberly Wolf, Georgianna Heideman and Pam Beletske; and her aunt that raised her, Lucille Zeimet.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.