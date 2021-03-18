Gerike, Nancy Ann (Cottinie)

REEDSBURG - Nancy Ann (Cottine) Gerike, age 72, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away due to complications of a chronic heart condition on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Because family is spread around the country during this pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Nancy "Nance" was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 5, 1948, to Leo Cottine and Helen Zimmerman (Poppie) (Cottine), as her parents' cherished first-born child. She grew up in Briggsville, Wis., as the eldest of four children; Betty, Janice, and little brother, Dale. In her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding (and pretending to), sledding, ice skating, playing pretend or "house," and cooking with her young siblings. She often enjoyed singing and reading with her mother. She solidified her love of music.

Nancy graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1967 and went on to marry her lifelong partner, Michael Alfred Gerike. They married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 14, 1967, and birthed their first child, Annette, the following year in Antigo, Wis. They had their son, Jason, five years later after moving to their still-current farmette in the country where Michael grew up near Baraboo. Nancy fought fearlessly for her children and laughed just as hard.

Her children bore her grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Dustin, Jessica, and Cameron, who were the lights of her life. Nancy and Mike owned many dogs (among other animals) throughout their life together that she loved dearly.

Nancy worked 42 years at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where she accomplished much and was respected by all of her co-workers. She started out as a food service worker and worked her way up throughout her years. Nancy eventually graduated at the top of her class at UW-Baraboo with her associate degree and retired as Director of Admissions at St. Clare/SSM Health. She spent the last few years of her working career traveling with SSM Health to start up new hospitals around the country and implementing the software she helped develop. Nancy took great pride in her work, accomplishments, and enjoyed all of her colleagues.

Aside from her work life, Nancy was a member of the American Legion and lifelong, enthusiastic member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship in her hometown of Briggsville. She often volunteered for the Sauk County Humane Society with her granddaughter, Jessica. Nancy always had a strong Faith and volunteered for Trinity Lutheran Church as a grief liaison. She found fulfillment helping families navigate their grief. After she retired, Nancy volunteered at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Reedsburg, teaching second graders to read.

She spent every holiday, birthday, anniversary, and average weekend with her family, making sure they were well fed and laughing. Nancy loved to cook, and her family questioned if she ever actually got to eat a warm meal. She loved sharing stories of her childhood, cross-stitching, reading, gardening, birdwatching, going for rides with her husband in her Mustang, Star Trek and her many animal and nature shows. She loved summer, sunbathing, swimming on her floaty, and enjoying the warm weather from her deck and sunroom.

Nancy enjoyed her many travels, often visiting her sisters in San Francisco and her brother and family in Briggsville. She loved spending time with her many friends, including Kitty, Marcy, Kathy S., Gerry and lifelong friend and cousin, Bonnie.

Throughout her life, Nancy survived cancer and had many illnesses that could have affected her life, but she never let them take away her joy.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Gerike; loving children, Annette (Cubby) Shanahan and Jason Gerike (Kathleen Gruber); dogs, DOG and Loki; grandchildren, Taylor Schmidt (Rachel Bowser), Morgan (Jeremy) Hunter, Dustin Gerike, Jessica Gerike, and Cameron Gerike; great-grandchildren, Liam and Rhonna; siblings, Betty Cottini, Janice Cottini, and Dale Cottine; Aunt Mable; in-laws, John (Vickie) Gerike, Dawn (Paul) Kacmar, Mark (Nami) Gerike, Steve (Gina) Gerike, and Diane (David) Burge; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her very special cousin, Bonita Petersen.

She was preceded in death by Helen Zimmerman and Leo Cottine, Ruth and Theodor Gerike, Wendy Fischer, Christian Petersen, and Emily Gerike, as well as all of her beloved dogs throughout her life.

Nancy will be sorely missed and celebrated by her large family. Her family and friends give praise that she is now laughing and smiling with her Lord and Savior.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at St. Clare/SSM Health Hospital for her outstanding care. A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to the family.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884