Grant, Nancy A.

MERRIMAC - Nancy A. Grant, of Lake Wisconsin/Merrimac, passed away in her home on Nov. 18, 2020. Nancy was born in Freeport, Ill., on July 31, 1935, to Fred and Agnes (Nehus) Peters. She married Richard A. "Dick" Grant on July 3, 1959. Nancy's parents purchased property on Lake Wisconsin in 1952. She spent weekends and vacations there for many years until she and husband, Richard, purchased their own property on the lake in Merrimac in 1977 and relocated their family there in 1978.

Nancy retired from Ace Sauk Prairie as an Accounts Payable Clerk in 1995. For many years, both in Freeport and in Merrimac, she was a member and officer of various bowling leagues. She was a 35-year member and former Secretary of the Merrimac Conservation Club. An avid reader, Nancy was seldom seen without a book, newspaper, or reading material of some sort in her hands. She enjoyed living on the lake, spending time with the family dog, being outside, and tending to her flower beds. After retirement, in 1998, Nancy and Richard began spending winters in Salome, Ariz., where they continue to maintain a residence.

She is survived by husband, Richard "Dick" Grant; son, Frank Grant (Trish Burch Grant) of Lake Wisconsin/Merrimac; daughter, Laura Grant Zieman (Michael Zieman); and grandson, Ryan Zieman of Penn Valley, Calif. She is also survived by her brother, James Peters of Merrimac. At her request, there will be no services.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the Town of Merrimac, c/o Grant Park Fund, P. O. Box 115, Merrimac, WI 53561 OR to the Sauk County Humane Society, 618 Linn St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

Special thanks to Agrace Hospice, Nurse Kevin, and all supportive staff for the past 18 months of exemplary, gracious, and respectful care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.