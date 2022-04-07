Nancy Jean Roth

April 2, 1941 - April 5, 2022

POYNETTE - Nancy Jean Roth, age 81, formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born on April 2, 1941, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of George and Elsie (Cross) Freeman. She married Elmer A. Roth on January 10, 1959. She worked for Madison Kipp making automotive parts. Nancy enjoyed having fun, classic country music, dancing, and loved the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by six children: Connie (Stephen) Riley, Cadiz, KY, Ricky (Jill) Roth, Poynette, Tammy (Andy) Vernon, Briggsville, Lynne (Jack) Roth, Foley, AL, Lonnie (Teri) Roth, of the family farm, and Anee (Stephanie Nikrik) Roth, Milwaukie, OR; her grandchildren: Gina (David) Stachowiak, Watertown, Danny Larson, Madison, Tanner Roth, Poynette, Miranda (Nick) Revels, Reedsburg, Trey Niggemann, Milwaukie, OR, Dashiel Roth, Milwaukie, OR, Scott Moore, Madison, and Archie, Francis, Stetson Kimball all of Baraboo; her great-grandchildren: Max, Jake, William, Eliana, Cecily, Devin, Ethan, and Paige; her siblings: Charlotte Olson, Linda (Dale) Smerchek, Dennis Scheel, Debra (Robert) Spangler, Karen (Richard) Hall, Pam (Tim) Freeman, Cindy Freeman, Georgia Heinemeier, Gayla Ninmann, and Kimberly Wolff; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer in 2018; her brother-in-law, Robert Olson; and her sister-in-law, Joy Scheel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Big Springs Congregational Church, 373 Golden Ct., Wisconsin Dells, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wisconsin Dells Healthcare Center and St. Mary's MICU for their care and support for the care of their mother throughout the years.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.