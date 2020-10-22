Siegel, Ned R.

PORTAGE – Ned R. Siegel, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Portage, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Ned was born on July 25, 1949, in Portage, Wis., the son of Christy and Carol (Condon) Siegel. He graduated from Portage High School. He briefly worked on the railroad and then made painting his vocation. Ned's favorite place was his grandparents' cottage in the Northwoods at Kelly Lake. He loved being up north, fishing, walking and all of nature, the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He enjoyed playing softball for many years and was a scholar of the Bible. Near his passing, he expressed the importance of helping others. Right up until the end, he had a tremendous sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Gabriel Siegel of the Ukraine, Lasha Siegel of Idaho, Sarah (Jason) Familetti of Portage, Abe Siegel of Portage; the twinkle in his eye, his only grandchild, Ashlyn; and two close family friends, Janet Graham and Bob Hartley. He is further survived by other near relatives and many close friends. Ned was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Leon Siegel.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. Inurnment will be private. Social distancing will be observed, with a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and will be provided if necessary.

Special heartfelt thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.