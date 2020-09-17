Thurk, Nellie Irene (nee Straveler)

LEROY - Nellie Irene Thurk (nee Straveler) age, 88, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home after a short battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 with her family by her side.

Nellie was born the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Eastling) Straveler on Dec. 1, 1931 in Brantwood, Wis. On Nov. 15, 1951 she was united in marriage to her one and only love George C. Thurk, Sr. in Oshkosh. Together they built their home and farm in the town of LeRoy where they raised their two children.

Besides farming Nellie worked numerous jobs. Over the years she worked at a canning factory in Brownsville, National Rivets in Waupun, and Grande Cheese. She also did home care for numerous people and her last job was a custodian worker for the town of LeRoy. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

In her spare time, Nellie enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, and drinking a good beer along with spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going on casual car rides, looking at nature and wildlife and stopping at the casino.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Larry) Kraemer of Theresa; her grandchildren, Richard Kraemer, Joan (Jacob) Breitkreutz, Jennifer (Christopher) Davison, George (Kari) Kraemer, Keith Kraemer, and Penny Kraemer; Her 10 great grandchildren, Jacob (Amanda) Kraemer, Tristan Breitkreutz, Brandon Breitkreutz, Skyler White, Justin Davison, Derek Davison, Kayla Kraemer, George Kraemer, Dominick Kraemer, and Jonathan Kraemer; great grandchildren, Parker Giese and Izabella Kraemer; and her sister, Josephine Schutt of Vestal, N.Y. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Sr.; her son George, Jr.; her sisters Catherine Weisinger and Rosemary Cooley; her five brothers, Joseph, Norman, Hubert, Ernest, and Eugene Straveler.

A visitation for Nellie will take place on Friday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with a private family funeral service (due to current health restrictions) to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kenny and Theresa Schraufnagel for your great kindness and a thank you to the hospice Metro team.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.