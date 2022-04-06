Nina Mae Thompson

May 3, 1938 - April 3, 2022

BARABOO - Nina Mae (Baublit) Thompson, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday April 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Nina was born on May 3, 1938, to parents George and Elizabeth (Frankie) Baublit.

On October 10, 1970, in Cedar Rapids, IA, Nina married Robert "Bob" Thompson. She had several jobs over the years, but most notably she co-owned the Dairy Queen in Baraboo with her husband Bob.

She was a wonderful, loving mother to five children and all her grandchildren. She was very devout in her faith, teaching adult bible studies for many years, and Sunday school as often as she could. Nina enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, and sewing.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbi Lucey; and her siblings.

Nina was survived by her husband, Robert; children: John (Jan) Burchett, Wes (Lee Ann) Burchett, Christy Saiia, Elizabeth Tomlinson; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, with two great-grandchildren on the way; one great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the family.

A funeral service is being held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Bible Church, Baraboo with pastor Dan Gunderson and Dalmus Meeks officiating the service. A visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.