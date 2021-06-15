Draheim, Nola J.

JUNEAU - Nola J. Draheim, age 78 of Juneau, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

Nola was born in Hustisford on March 5, 1943, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Welch) Draeger. On June 17, 1967, she was united in marriage to her husband, James R. Draheim at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manchester. She was a teacher at Dodgeland Elementary School for almost 23 years and was a member at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Her family was always her priority, especially her grandchildren. She loved shopping and collecting Elmos and giraffes, as well as Poinsettias and Hydrangeas, and took great joy in celebrating Christmas.

Nola is survived by her husband, James Draheim of Juneau; children, Michelle (Peter) Franke of Green Lake and Wendy (Tony) Kohrt of Burnett; grandchildren, Austin (fiancée, Kate) Franke and Adam (fiancée, Taylor) Franke, and Cheyenne (fiancé, Dustin) Kohrt and Abigail Kohrt; brother, Douglas (Bonita) Draeger of Manchester; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and other relatives.

Visitation for Nola will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will follow at Juneau City Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.