DEKALB, Ill. - Sweet and gentle, courageous and strong are words to describe how Nolan David Beasley lived and how he shall be remembered forever. Born April 3, 2015, in DeKalb, Ill., Nolan David is the son of David and Diane Beasley. Nolan enjoyed listening to his parents read to him. He loved music and especially enjoyed strumming the ukulele. Nolan's favorite song was "Ripple." Nolan died peacefully Aug. 31, 2021, in the loving arms of his mom and dad.

Nolan is survived by his parents, David Charles and Diane Stephanie (Thorson) Beasley of DeKalb, Ill.; maternal grandfather, John Thorson of Glendale Heights, Ill.; paternal grandmother, Nancy (McComb) Beasley of Portage, Wis.; and several aunts and uncles, including John Thorson of Crystal Lake, Ill., Jeanette (Thorson) (Bruce) Bays of Orient, Ohio, Susie (Phil) Marshal of Bensenville, Ill., Timothy Beasley of Sycamore, Ill., Kathy Beasley of Genoa, Ill., and Laurel (Beasley) (John) O'Brien of Geneva, Ill. He is also survived by his first cousins, Jacob Marshal, and Griffin, Colin and Owen O'Brien; and by numerous grand- and great-aunts and -uncles, second cousins and other extended family members, all of whom love Nolan deeply.

Nolan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol (Peterson) Harris; his paternal grandfather, George F. Beasley; and his maternal aunt, Yvonne Thorson.

Nolan showed his fighting spirit and zest for life every day. He loved floating and splashing in the water, especially at Swan Lake in Wisconsin and in Marco Island, Fla. Nolan was blessed with friends and neighbors near and far. Many friends shared in their love for Nolan through play dates, cards and letters and other gifts of love and care, for which Nolan's Mom and Dad are grateful. Nolan's strength and spirit was fueled by his doting parents, loving family and friends, and is best expressed through his favorite Superman T-shirt that he continues to wear Clark Kent style ... Fly Nolan Fly .... we love you.

Visitations will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, all at OLSON'S QUIRAM SYCAMORE CHAPEL, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Due to the current state mandate, masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being planned, yet to be created, so donations can be made to the family in Nolan Beasley's name.

