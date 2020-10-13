Malak, Norbert M.

BEAVER DAM - Norbert M. Malak, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Norbert was born the son of Edward and Clara (Lemanski) Malak on Aug. 2, 1926, in Beaver Dam. He attended St. Michael's Elementary School and then graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Norb enlisted in the Army Air Corp. During his service, he was an aircraft mechanic for the Enola Gay, the first plane to drop an atomic bomb.

On Feb. 14, 1953, Norbert was united in marriage to Edith "Poppy" Boyd, who preceded him in death in 1995. Norb then married Jeanne Haimerl Hartel on April 29, 2000.

Norbert was a faithful member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the EAA for 50 years. Norb was once a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers. Most of all he loved his family, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy.

Norbert is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; two sons, Mark and Christopher, both of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Joel (Jenny) of Oregon, Wis., Jill (Jim) Bakken of Eugene, Ore., and Janelle Malak of Los Angeles; four great-grandchildren, Addy, Jacob, Adeline Ruth and Clara Irene; two step-children, Becky (Dan) Wheeler of Beaver Dam and Paul (Josie) Hartel of Waupun; two step-grandchildren, Danielle (Shawn) Morrissey of Beaver Dam and Jacqui (Scott) Orlebeke of Waupun; three step-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Derek and Brandon; and Norb's beloved cat, Loki. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; two sons, Russell and William; step-daughter, Pam; and his brother, Robert.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Katharine Drexel with Father Michael Erwin presiding. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Beaver Dam. His family is planning a Celebration of Life next summer.

If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam. Memorials may be directed to: The Malak Family; N7199 N Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or to watch Norbert's Funeral Mass, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.