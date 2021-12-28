Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norbert "Norby" Paulsen
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Paulsen, Norbert "Norby"

FOX LAKE - Norbert "Norby" Paulsen, age 83, went to his eternal home on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Fox Lake, surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Thursday at 12 p.m., with Father John J. Radetski officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., at a later date.

Norbert Carl was born on Oct. 6, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Carl and Mary (Wyderka) Paulsen. On Nov. 10, 1962, he was united in marriage with Pauline Voight at St Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Norby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Panama Canal from 1956 until 1958. Norby enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as being an avid griller. Norby owned and operated Paulsen's Resort in Fox Lake for 28 years, making many friends along the way. He was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Norby loved the lake and his friends, cherished his family and was loved by all. An old friend once said, "If the world was full of Norby Paulsens, there would be no need for lawyers or police."

Norby is survived by his children, Christine (Michael) Fiene of Mesa, Ariz., Carl (Karen) Paulsen of Fox Lake, Michelle "Shelly" (Eddie) Eagle-Spirit of Orlando, Fla., Heidi (Paul) Paitrick of Fox Lake, and Amy (Jeff) Freriks of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Colette (Nate) Butterbrodt, Tyler (Heather Nehls) Dolgner, Cody Dolgner, Nicole (Michael) McBrien, Emily (Tyler Schauer) Paitrick, Hunter Eaglespirit, and Kendra Kienast; one great-granddaughter, Lennon Butterbrodt; step-grandchildren, Crystal (Kenny) Rasmussen, Courtney (Don) Rose, Brittany (Makena) Kastenschmidt, Larissa Freriks, Chandler Freriks, and Serena (Daniel Garcia) Freriks; step-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Maddie, Gage, Gavin, and Greyson; sister, Carol (James "Doc") Scheder of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Diane Paulsen of San Antonio, Texas, and Ann (Fred) Albrecht of Elm Grove; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. He will also be missed by his furry companion, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauline, in 2014; son, Eric, in 1965; and brother, James "Jimmy" Paulsen.

Norbert's family thanks Hillside Hospice and Home Care for all their care and support.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:50a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Norm (and Pauline) were our neighbors on Lake Emily for many years. Norm was always happy to visit with us. We are sad to hear of his passing. We will remember him in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynnette and Pat Kwiatkowski
Neighbor
January 3, 2022
Chris ,Carl,shellie,Heidi,Amy, sorry for your loss.I always had fun stopping by your mom and dad. GREAT Times !!!!!
Mick Casey Casey
Friend
January 1, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to family . My Grandparents ( Herriges) had a cottage next to Paulsen´s Resort. A lot of Memories at the cottage. Rest in peace
Michele Greenthal ( née ) willms
Other
December 30, 2021
We have many fond memories of evenings at Paulson's with Mary, Polly and Norby........
Bob and Gae Knaup Bergmann
Friend
December 30, 2021
Knowing Norb has made the world a better place. Treating everyone as family, a very giving person, someone who would take the time out of his busy life to help you in time of need, and teach you something that you can carry through life.
Beth and John Rawski
December 30, 2021
My sincerest condolences
Wayne Sargent
Friend
December 27, 2021
Loved, Loved, Loved Norby. He is and will always be the kindest, sweetest person I have had the honor to know. He would always call my husband Bill just to shoot the breeze or to meet for a drink at Hayes Resort with Bob. I know the three of them are tipping a few and reminiscing. May your memories of your dad, grandpa always bring a smile to your face and help you through this difficult time.
Julie Chapman
Friend
December 27, 2021
Norby thank you for letting me into your life like a grandchild you taught me so much bless your heart and bless all of your family tell grandma red hello from all of us
Jesse Martin
Friend
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results