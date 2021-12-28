Paulsen, Norbert "Norby"

FOX LAKE - Norbert "Norby" Paulsen, age 83, went to his eternal home on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Fox Lake, surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Thursday at 12 p.m., with Father John J. Radetski officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., at a later date.

Norbert Carl was born on Oct. 6, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Carl and Mary (Wyderka) Paulsen. On Nov. 10, 1962, he was united in marriage with Pauline Voight at St Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Norby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Panama Canal from 1956 until 1958. Norby enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as being an avid griller. Norby owned and operated Paulsen's Resort in Fox Lake for 28 years, making many friends along the way. He was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Norby loved the lake and his friends, cherished his family and was loved by all. An old friend once said, "If the world was full of Norby Paulsens, there would be no need for lawyers or police."

Norby is survived by his children, Christine (Michael) Fiene of Mesa, Ariz., Carl (Karen) Paulsen of Fox Lake, Michelle "Shelly" (Eddie) Eagle-Spirit of Orlando, Fla., Heidi (Paul) Paitrick of Fox Lake, and Amy (Jeff) Freriks of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Colette (Nate) Butterbrodt, Tyler (Heather Nehls) Dolgner, Cody Dolgner, Nicole (Michael) McBrien, Emily (Tyler Schauer) Paitrick, Hunter Eaglespirit, and Kendra Kienast; one great-granddaughter, Lennon Butterbrodt; step-grandchildren, Crystal (Kenny) Rasmussen, Courtney (Don) Rose, Brittany (Makena) Kastenschmidt, Larissa Freriks, Chandler Freriks, and Serena (Daniel Garcia) Freriks; step-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Maddie, Gage, Gavin, and Greyson; sister, Carol (James "Doc") Scheder of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Diane Paulsen of San Antonio, Texas, and Ann (Fred) Albrecht of Elm Grove; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. He will also be missed by his furry companion, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauline, in 2014; son, Eric, in 1965; and brother, James "Jimmy" Paulsen.

Norbert's family thanks Hillside Hospice and Home Care for all their care and support.

