Aalsma, Norman

WAUPUN - Norman Aalsma, 79, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun, due to complications from Covid-19.

Norm was born Feb. 12, 1941, in the town of Alto, the son of Cornelius and Henrietta Van Galen Aalsma. On Aug. 30, 1963, he married Mary Landaal in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married life. Norm was employed by Waupun Public Utilities for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He served the Waupun Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years, retiring as Assistant Chief in 2006. Norm served with the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he served as deacon and was involved with Acts of Kindness and Helping Hands. Norm and Mary have enjoyed spending winter months in Florida. Norm enjoyed being with his family and supporting the grandchildren in their sporting events. He was meticulous in caring for his home, lawn, and helping his neighbors.

Norm is survived by his wife, Mary Aalsma of Waupun; two daughters, Diane (Randy) Oimoen of Barneveld and Lori (Corey) Dahlke of Brandon; five grandchildren, Maggie, Libby, and Joe Oimoen, and Lexie and Sydney Dahlke; a brother, Wes (Pat) Aalsma of Brandon; two sisters,

Barbara (Henry) DeVries of Randolph and Thelma (Laverne) Dull of Waupun; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bev (Bob) Frank of Waupun and Betty (Elton) Ter Beest of Waupun; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Henrietta Aalsma; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Margaret Landaal; brother-in-law, Ronald Beer; and nephew, Jeremy Aalsma.

Memorial services and a celebration of Norman's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

Those attending the service, please abide by Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope and Prairie Ridge Assisted Living for the wonderful care provided to Norm.

Memorials may be directed to the Waupun Fire Department for extrication equipment.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.