Jenkins, Norman W.

BEAVER DAM - Norman W. Jenkins, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Norman was born on Oct. 10, 1935, the son of Edward and Hilda (Glander) Jenkins.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Amy (Dave) Breckheimer of Shorewood; sister, Hildagard Key of Burlington; sister-in-law, Charmaine Jenkins of Malone; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Orville, Willard, Eugene, and David; sons, Norman E. and David "Woody"; and other relatives.

In honoring Norman's wishes, private family services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.