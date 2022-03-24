Norman Frank Smith

May 9, 1934 - March 18, 2022

ELROY - Norman "Chappy" Frank Smith, 87, of Elroy, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

Norman was born to Lester and Lena (Brockman) Smith on May 9, 1934, in Wonewoc, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, WI. Norman grew up on the family farm on Smith Road just outside of Union Center, WI. Norman was a meticulous hard-working man from a young age. He helped his parents on the farm working with horses and eventually tractors. Norm then worked with his older brother Milton before leaving for Kenosha for a very short career in the auto industry. He was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served Stateside in Texas for two years. Norm then came back to the Wonewoc area and took a job driving truck for Heding in Union Center, this was where he found his true passion. Norm then went to work for Korth Transfer of Hillpoint WI. He worked there and ran his own farm with his wife Colette until 1973. He then took a break from the road to concentrate on building a herd of Registered Holstein Cattle at his farm known as "Poverty Ranch" in the Town of Plymouth. Norm did this to the best of his abilities, working countless hours with Colette to attain a herd average of over 30,000 pounds per year. They milked cows until 1985, when they made the difficult decision to say goodbye to their beloved cows, due to the graduation of their dedicated daughters and Norm's love of driving trucks. After a few tears were shed, Norm went back to work for Korth Transfer. Norm drove for Korth until his late 70's. He was a dedicated driver who made many friends at all the milk plants that he visited. Norm loved Polka music and going to local dances, where he met his wife at the Kendall Community Hall. Norm married Colette M. Dwyer on November 7, 1964 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kendall, WI. They shared a life of raising children, Holstein's and Registered Miniature Horses on their farm until Colette passed away on April 5, 2003. They loved their little horses and would be seen in many parades together hauling their grandchildren in a little red wagon. They raised three children through hard work and sacrifice. Norman belonged to the Teamsters Union, the Registered Holstein Association, and the American Miniature Horse Association. Norm was extremely hard working and did everything to the best of his ability, yet he was a very humble man. He did manage to win Elroy Farmer of the Year once, along with many trophies at horse shows. Norm was known for his charisma; he had a great sense of humor and was able to talk to anyone anywhere. He loved his family and hearing them tell stories of the past. He loved spending time with his grandchildren talking about anything from sports to how he missed their grandma Colette. Norm loved attending horse pulls at local fairs, he was such a loyal fan that he was given an honorary membership to the Wisconsin Horse Pullers Association. Norm also enjoyed time with his cat Hubcap. Norm was a devout Lutheran, staying close to St Paul's. He read his Bible almost daily and would quote Scripture from time to time. Norm took everything about his Faith very seriously including being a godfather to his nieces.

Norm is survived by his children: Renee Smith of Elroy, Lisa Lutz of Hillsboro and Robert (Cory) Smith of Mauston; grandchildren: Regen McCracken (Anna Michelson), Garret Lutz, Morgan and Parker Smith; brother, Lyle (Anne) Smith; in-laws: Mary Welch of Wilton, Patrick (Rita) Dwyer of Kendall and Casey Compton, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Norman was proceeded in death by his wife, Colette; granddaughter, Courtney Lutz; siblings: Milton (Delores) Smith of Wonewoc, Verna (Richard) Smith of Madison, Romona (Fritz) Slama of Hillsboro and Violet (Buck) Carpenter of Milwaukee; in-laws: Edward Gregory Dwyer of Kendall, Roberta (Joe) Madden of Elroy, LeNoir (James) Wiebel, Nancy (Keith) Gibney of Janesville, Bonnie Compton and Ted Welch of Wilton.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:00 NOON at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 119 S East Street, Wonewoc, WI 53968. Pastor Snyder will officiate. Burial will be held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Kendall, WI. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the Church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of the service.

