JUNEAU - Norman R. "Norm" Tillema Jr., age 53, of Juneau, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center – Summit.

Norm was born on Oct. 11, 1968, the son of Gertrude F. "Gertie" (Dobbratz) and Norman R. Tillema Sr. He was a 1986 graduate of Dodgeland High School. Norm enjoyed driving truck and was proud to work with his family at Tillema Trucking. He was a very giving individual and would do anything to help anyone. Family was the most important to Norm, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He could often be found taking care of his gardens or browsing through tractors and lawn mowers at the auctions.

Norm is survived by his children, Jacob Tillema, Clinton Tillema, Leah Tillema, and Connor (Alexia) Tillema, all of Juneau; grandchildren, Oaklynn and Brantley; siblings, Jan (Gary) Schaalma of Juneau, Pete Tillema of Horicon, and Paul (Marisela) Tillema of Juneau; and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and other relatives.

Visitation for Norm will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

