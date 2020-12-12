Menu
Oliver Voigt
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Voigt, Oliver A. "Ollie"

BEAVER DAM – Oliver A. "Ollie" Voigt, 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

A visitation for Ollie will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon with Father Michael Erwin officiating. A private family burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis. Covid-19 precautions will be in place and all in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Ollie's funeral service will be available to view on or after Dec. 17, 2020, at www.koepsellfh.com.

Oliver Alvin was born on Nov. 17, 1929, the son of Alvin and Florence (Schutte) Voigt in Beaver Dam, Wis. On June 7, 1952, he was united in marriage with Clara Mae Schmidt at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Oliver "Ollie" had been a well-respected police officer from 1955 – 1988 for the City of Beaver Dam. He enjoyed his career and fondly remembers all the people and situations he encountered. His motto was "Be a Good Listener," and this had served him and the City of Beaver Dam well. Ollie was a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, currently St. Katherine Drexel Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ollie loved to travel with his wife, Clara, and together they had been to Ireland, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and all parts of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go boating, snowmobiling and fishing and was still deer hunting at age 89. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing many things around the home.

Ollie is survived by his five children, Steve (Kathy) Voigt, Gary (Sue) Voigt, Janice Falbe, Darryl (Sue) Voigt and Annette (Patrick) Budde; his grandchildren, Mark (Doreen), Jon, Amanda, Ashley, Brooke (Jake), Carlyn, Meg, Leah, Cal and Sam; great-grandchildren, Travis, Alison, Amy, Connor and Oliver; sister-in-law, Ellen Voigt; and his special friend, Ann Hafenstein. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara Mae, in 2009; son-in-law, Jeff Falbe; sisters, Irene Voigt and Mildred (Joe) Rechek; his brother, Harvey Voigt; sister-in-law, Leona (Graeger) Banes; and brother-in-law, Lawrence (Adeline) Schmidt.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Parish Building Fund (BFOB-Building For Our Belief) or to the Dodge County Humane Society.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Interment
Private Service
Love and Prayers to the Voigt family. So very sorry for your family lost. He will be missed by many in Beaver Dam. I am sure it's a glorious day for him to be reunited with his loving wife in the kingdom of heaven.
Marc Zelner
Marc Zelner
Friend
January 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Voigt family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna Martin
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ollie's passing. He was truly one of the good guys. Glad I got to meet & work with him for many years & we are happy we got to call him friend. He will be missed!
Joan & Al (Klawitter) Broitzman
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ollie was a good guy. Doubt I know anyone on Rosendale anymore. Thinking of all of you.
Kris (Kostolny) Schade
Friend
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Voigt family at this time.
Dick & Kris Leistekow
Family Friend
December 16, 2020
To the Voigt Family. Sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was always so friendly & willing to take the time to talk for a little while. Will miss seeing him. I worked with your mom at Penney's back in 1960. She also was a very nice/friendly person. You were very blessed to have had them as your parents & now they are back together again.
Darlene & Harold Meinders
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Points, sorry to hear of your loss of your Dad! He was a GREAT person! It was always great to Ollie and hear his thoughts. A GREAT person to have as your Dad and friend! He'll be missed by All!
Steven Schoepke
Family Friend
December 14, 2020
Prayers to all the family. He was a great guy and neighbor.
Ray and Diane Pearson
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
My condolences to Steve, Gary and the rest of Ollie's family. Anyone who knew Ollie will miss his kindness, compassion and sense of humor. I appreciate his lifelong friendship to my father professionally and personally. He has left me along with the rest of his friends, with so many great memories.
Scott Omen
Friend
December 14, 2020
So sorry about your loss! All of you are in our thoughts and prayers. With our deepest sympathy . Janice, so sorry. Thinking of you ❣ Jeff & Chris Baker
Christine Baker
Friend
December 14, 2020
My condolences to the Voigt family. Heaven gains an angel, who will now join the others to watch over you, until you meet again.
Mona Williams
Acquaintance
December 13, 2020
A lot of people will miss Ollie. He certainly was a well-known Beaver Dam native. I remember his as being calm, having good advice, and common sense. He was always always willing to stop and visit, especially after he retired. Thanks to him I was fortunate to part of the Voigt neighbor hood for a number of years. My sympathy to the family. Marcy Seiler
Marcy Seiler
Family Friend
December 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Ollies passing. He always had a smile on his face. So sorry for your loss.
Linda Harycki
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy, Ollie was definately one of a kind. we loved running into him and listening to his tales. He had a lot to tell. But God took one of the best when he called him home.
Jim & Maxine Ferron
Friend
December 12, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers with our deepest sympathies
Robert Tietz and Family
Friend
December 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Ollie's family. Ollie was a special friend. I always enjoyed sharing special stories with him. One of the best men that I have known. He will be deeply missed.
Greg Schave
December 12, 2020
Please accept our sincere sympathy. Ollie was a great guy, will surely miss him. We loved his stories and sense of humor.
Don and Debbie Wellnitz
Family Friend
December 12, 2020
To the whole Voigt family,
Your Dad was the nicest and sweetest person! Never a mean word always patient and kind! You may have lost him but God has him now and he will always be your special angel!
Peace, love and prayers.....Jacki Cisco
Jacki Cisco
Family Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was one of a kind. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with the entire family.
Brenda & Bob Meyer
Family Friend
December 11, 2020
