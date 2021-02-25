Peterson, Palmer

NECEDAH - Palmer Peterson, 89, of Necedah, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis. Palmer was born March 2, 1931, to Thomas and Rose (Lesczynski) Peterson, in Necedah.

At age 19, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was trained as a rifleman and deployed to serve in the Korean War Conflict from January 1952 to October 1953. Once home he married his best friend, Mary Ann Frank. Palmer built a home for them in rural Necedah. He started by cutting down the trees that would become the wood to build their home. Palmer was a self-learner, becoming skilled at many trades. He worked his whole life in road construction. He was a bulldozer operator and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 Union for 60 years.

Palmer was a faithful associate of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah his whole life. He was very active with the VFW in New Miner, becoming a national lifetime member. In 2013, he was selected to go to Washington, D.C., with the Honor Flight Program. It was a trip of a lifetime that he was able to enjoy with his son.

Palmer and Mary Ann loved to go RV camping with the Jack Pine Travelers. In his younger days, snowmobiling and horseback riding were popular for him. "Pete" enjoyed outings for both with friends and family. He was a great outdoorsman who loved deer hunting and fishing. He was also passionate about animals and helped raise money for animal charities. He loved his pets...cats, dogs, and his favorite horse, Jake.

Palmer enjoyed people and was a friend to many - joking and teasing to show his affection, someone you would never forget. His family and grandchildren were the light of his life, and they will miss him dearly.

Palmer is survived by his daughter, Vicky (Albert) Lubenow of Dalbo, Minn.; son, Todd (Linda) Peterson of Oconto Falls, Wis.; grandchildren, Hugh and Emily Lubenow; his siblings, Dorothy Peterson, Selma Thomas, Miriam (Rich) Stuck, and Vern (Bonnie) Peterson; an aunt, Gertie Toman; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Ida (Duane) Pfaff, Barbara Treganza, Norma Frank, and Marlene Frank; along with many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Palmer was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary (Rex) Burns, Eva (Rudy) Brux, Virginia (Arnie) Loescher, Betty (Bill) Moylan, and Verna (Bob) Loendorf,

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 at 12 noon at St. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH in Necedah, Wis. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Keeping our families and community safe is important to us; therefore, we ask that those in attendance please wear a mask at all times and also be mindful of social distancing with the family. Masks will be available at the church.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.