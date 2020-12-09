Menu
Parker Braatz
2000 - 2020
BORN
2000
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Braatz, Parker Aaron

ENDEAVOR - Parker Aaron Braatz, age 20, of Endeavor, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at Wausau Hospital. In the unexpected tragedy of his passing, Parker gave one final gift through donating his organs to help others in need.

Parker was born Feb. 8, 2000, in Portage, to Bill and Erin Braatz. He graduated from Portage High School in 2018. He loved music, hanging out with his friends, and living life to its fullest. You never saw him without a smile on his face. He was liked by many and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Parker will be missed by all the people whose lives he touched, and though he was only with us for a short time, he will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Erin Braatz; sisters, Shyan Kranzusch, Lizzy Braatz (Kole Dorn), and Ella Braatz; brother, Alex Braatz; niece, Paisley Kranzusch; nephew, Teddy Kranzusch; grandparents, Rosie Barron and Richard Braatz Sr.; great-grandparents, Sonny and Pat Barron; special friends, Jordan, Emily H., Danielle, and Emily B.; his cat, Echo; aunts, uncles, cousins and many other friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guy Ellis and Louise Braatz; and his uncles, Dan Winske and Don Winske.

Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. Masks will be required and, if necessary, provided. Burial will be held at a later date as Parker's wishes were to be buried in a living urn with a Willow tree sapling where he will help to nourish and grow the tree.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Parker's smile would always lighten up a room. He was one of a kind and i miss him dearly.
Ella Braatz
Brother
January 11, 2021
Erin & Bill-My deepest thoughts and prayers go to your family. I still remember when Parker was born. It seems like yesterday.
Keith Brownlow
December 10, 2020
