Hanes, Pat

BARABOO - On March 21, 2021, our Lord and Savior wrapped His arms around our dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Pat Hanes, to take her home. She would ask that you express no sorrow but rather that you remember the happiness of the years that she shared with friends and family.

Pat was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Stevens Point, to Joe and Katherine (Glodowski) Sroda. Pat attended St. Stan's Catholic School until her parents purchased a store in Amherst Junction, Wis., where she met a red-headed neighbor boy who pursued her until she caught him for marriage 10 years later.

Pat graduated from Amherst High School and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, receiving her degree in education. She married Robert, the love of her life, in 1957. She taught school in Amherst, Melrose, and Antigo.

Her happiness with Bob blessed them with three children, Lori (Todd), Rob (Lynn) and Patty (Matt). Grandchildren were welcomed and loved: Carolyn and Brittany (twins), Katie, Christi, Mandy, and Buck.

Pat was involved in several organizations, PEO, church choir, art and environment committees, Daughters of Isabella, CCW, volunteering at St. Clare hospital, Board of Directors (St. Clare Auxiliary), gift buyer for the gift shop, Shamrock Club of Central Wisconsin and had the honor of being chosen as the Irish Rose of the year in 2012.

She and Bob traveled all 50 states and 11 countries! Starting retirement at age 57 provided many wonderful trips as well as repeated ones! The most memorable times were seven holiday family trips, which included all extended family members. She enjoyed seeing ALL the grandchildren, loving spending cousin time together!

God was first in her life, and she tried to live it that way by example, loving her husband and children, grandchildren, and her wonderful friends. She loved her parents very much and felt she was spoiled by being the only child.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo on Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m., with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank SSM St. Clare Hospital, Dr. Flygt, Dr. Krszjzniek, the wonderful staff at Brightstar, and Agrace for their loving care for Pat and the family, especially in the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Hanes Fund at the Community Foundation of South-Central Wisconsin, 600 W. Chestnut St., PO Box 544, Baraboo WI 53913. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.