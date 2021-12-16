Menu
Patrice Vossekuil
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Vossekuil, Patrice Bell

HORICON - Patrice Bell Vossekuil, 65, of Horicon, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021.

Patrice was born on May 16, 1956, to James and Eloise (Moore) Bell. She was a 1974 graduate of Horicon High School. Patrice earned her bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1978, and a master's degree from Marquette University in 2004.

Patrice enjoyed a long and successful career serving in several different industries. Patrice began her career as a graphic designer for the Santa Fe Railway in Chicago. Later in her career, Patrice worked for the Mayville News, as executive director of the Dodge County Humane Society, as program director for Dodge County's Restorative Justice, and as the Wisconsin affiliate for the International Institute for Restorative Practices. Most recently, Patrice worked as an outreach coordinator at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

Patrice had many passions in life, but she will always be remembered for her love of animals. She never turned away a stray dog or cat looking for a home, and adopted many animals from local shelters.

She is survived by her sister, Jaime (Karl) Merz of Whitewater, Wis.; three stepsons, Kurt (Rhonda) Vossekuil, Gary Vossekuil and Ryan (Maria) Vossekuil; and grandchildren, Michael, Claire and Carson, and Leah, Lauren and Alena of Mayville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eloise Bell; stepson, Kraig Vossekuil; and former husband, David Vossekuil.

Memorials may be made in Patrice's name to the Dodge County Humane Society.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patrice lived down the street from me. I knew her for many years, but she only touched my life a few times. The last times I was with her was when we sang in the Horicon Community Choir, or the few times she was in her yard when I walked past with my dog - and we visited. She had a wonderful smile - and a loving soul. Her friends are going to miss her. My sincere sympathy.
Jackie Bjork
December 22, 2021
We loved Patrice! She was a beautiful person..inside and out. She had a heart of gold! The best hugger in the world!!! We will miss her.
Harold and Carol Hicks
Friend
December 16, 2021
