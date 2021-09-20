Dykstra, Patricia L. "Pat"

RANDOLPH/DEFOREST – Patricia L. "Pat" Dykstra, age 65, passed away in her home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Pat was born on July 28, 1956, in Columbus, to Jerome and Darlene (Dawson) Ebert.

Pat worked at Lost Lake Greenhouse for 15 years, and she bartended in the Beaver Dam and Randolph area for 20 years. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens; she always loved animals and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include her mother, Darlene Abegglen of Endeavor; three children, Teresa (Joey) Roundy Chadwick of DeForest, Christopher Dykstra of Fall River, and Kevin Dykstra of Columbus; sister, Carol (Daniel) Kanas of Endeavor; two brothers, Mike (Chrissy) Ebert of Fall River and Steve (Lori) Ebert of Port Washington; six grandchildren, Haley Roundy (Tayler Walton), Shyann Roundy, Dillon Noyce, William Dykstra, Avery Dykstra, and Carson Dykstra; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome "Jerry"; son, William "Billy"; brother, Don "Ebo" Ebert; and former husband, Roger Dykstra.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the FALL RIVER VILLAGE PARK.

