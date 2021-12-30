Finger, Patricia

MAUSTON - Patricia Finger, age 84, of rural Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

A celebration of life memorial service was held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Pastor Kent Van Horn officiating.

Patricia was born June 4, 1937, in the Township of Byron, Monroe County, Wis., the daughter of Bernard and Virgie (Delaney) Crawford. In November of 1955, she married Fred Finger. She had worked with her husband as a bookkeeper for Finger Construction. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with her husband and family, and even has a special place in Colorado named "Grandma's Rock" where she hunted. Also, she crocheted, put together jigsaw puzzles and loved spending time with grandchildren; she was involved in community service with the Mauston Lioness Club, a member of the Finger Construction bowling team, and she even played cards, including cribbage, gin, bridge and poker.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred; her children, Thomas Fred, Richard Edward, Robert Stanley (Mary), Theresa Lucille (Don) Bigelow, Jacqueline Kathryn (Bob) McGlew, and Sandra Joan (Mike) Ciaccio; grandchildren, Robert Patrick, Taylor Allen, Kyle Richard, Jennifer Lynn, Douglas Grant, John Thomas, Bobbi Jo, Ashley, Hazel, Jaxson, Tyler, Daniel, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Aubry, Ruby, Alyssa, Christopher, Alicia, Cameron, Wesson, and Rayleigh; sisters, Beverly (Mike) Jean, Marilyn Nickelson, and Karen (Terry) Schroeder; and brother, Mike (Deb) Crawford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgie and Bernard; brother, Robert and Lester; and a son, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made to the St. Jude's organization at stjude.org.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884