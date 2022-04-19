Patricia Ann Green

Jan 11, 1945 - April 15, 2022

GREEN LAKE - Patricia Ann Green, 77, of Green Lake, went home to the Lord after a two-year battle with cancer, on the evening of Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Barrett House in Ripon with her family by her side.

Pat was born on January 11, 1945, in Richland Center, WI; the daughter of Russell and Mary (Doyle) Jessop. She grew up on her family farm outside of LaValle, WI and graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg in 1963. After high school, she attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison and became a Registered Nurse in 1966. While in Madison, she met Dennis Green and they were united in marriage on October 15, 1966, at Holy Family Catholic Church in LaValle, WI.

Pat enjoyed over 30 years as a nurse working in the Trauma Unit, Cardiac Rehab, and the Emergency Room at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton and Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. After retiring from nursing in 1996, she worked with Dennis at D.M. Green & Associates in Pardeeville, and then Ripon Land Surveying. Pat was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed 13 years as the Religious Education Coordinator at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pardeeville. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake where she belonged to the CCW. Pat's greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; son, Mike (Becky) Green of Reedsburg, WI; daughter, Maureen (Special friend, Allan Moll) Cochrane of Middleton; six grandchildren: Skyler and Canyon Cochrane, River and Reef Moll, Kevin Green, and Kaitlyn Zunker; her brothers: Jerry (Jeanette) Jessop of LaValle, WI and Tom (Jodie) Jessop of Dalhart, TX; her nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mary; and two brothers: Don Jessop and Patrick Janecek.

A Mass of Celebration for Pat will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake with Father John Silva officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Interment will be held in Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake. Divine Passage Funeral Home is proudly serving the Green family during this difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cancer Research are appreciated.