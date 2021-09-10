Halasz, Patricia "Pat"

PORTAGE – Patricia "Pat" Halasz left this physical world on July 18, 2021, with her two daughters by her side.

Yes, we know this is the second obituary. But we think many would agree this woman deserves two and certainly one with a picture of her beautiful smiling face. In addition, this gives us the opportunity to remind all that visitation will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., followed by a brief celebration of life. We kindly ask that masks be worn for everyone's safety. Additional reminder that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Positively Portage or Portage Center for the Arts.

We were blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from Pat in her 80 years. For example, nothing is as satisfying as every Sunday making your weekly to-do list and then crossing them off as the week progresses. Except maybe a big payoff at video poker during many a gambling trip.

Always wear your Green Bay Packers or Badgers socks on game day. All bags (zip lock, paper, plastic, gift bags) are worth saving and using multiple times. (She was ahead of her time in the reuse/repurpose trend.)

Contrary to popular opinion, some are able to reheat day-old coffee and actually enjoy it. It is impossible to read every fiction book in the public library, but it is worth the attempt-although we believe she accomplished reading every David Baldacci book.

We learned that children come first-until there are grandchildren. Pinot grigio tastes great right around 5 p.m. and even better when shared with friends.

She embraced being a lifelong learner, including taking on soccer or lacrosse rules, podcasts suggestions offered by grandchildren (and yes, she knew how to operate a smartphone), and proved to be a late blooming sharpshooter, firing her first gun at age 80.

But most of all, we learned how to be kind and respectful. She was open minded, forward thinking and hopeful. She was consistently a positive presence. She was a stellar example of philanthropy without expecting any acknowledgement. She taught us to be thankful. And for that we will be eternally grateful.