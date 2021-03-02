Nosrati, Patricia A. "Patches"

BEAVER DAM - Patricia A. "Patches" Nosrati, age 58, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Patricia Ann Nosrati was born on Nov. 29, 1962, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Michael and Janice (Ross) Hansen. Patches was the assistant manager at Pizza Hut in Beaver Dam for several years, then she worked at Walmart, where she has been for the past 15 years. On Dec. 19, 2016, Patches and her long-time love, Jason Gay, were united in marriage in Juneau. She always had a way of brightening anyone's day. Patches had a love for butterflies, and they became a trademark for her spirit, as she had many tattoos of colorful butterflies. She loved swimming with her granddaughter, Ary, whom she adored. Patches was a constant caretaker and was always willing to care of her family and friends. She liked to shop and go for breakfast dates with her friends.

Patches is survived by her husband, Jason of Beaver Dam; children, Jamie (Jason) Nosrati of Beaver Dam, James (Cassie) Nosrati of Beaver Dam, and Artie Nosrati of Seattle, Wash.; granddaughter, Aryane Nosrati; parents-in-law, Ted and Emily Gay of Waterloo; former husband, Jim Nosrati of London, England; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Hansen.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.