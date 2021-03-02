Menu
Patricia Nosrati
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Nosrati, Patricia A. "Patches"

BEAVER DAM - Patricia A. "Patches" Nosrati, age 58, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Patricia Ann Nosrati was born on Nov. 29, 1962, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Michael and Janice (Ross) Hansen. Patches was the assistant manager at Pizza Hut in Beaver Dam for several years, then she worked at Walmart, where she has been for the past 15 years. On Dec. 19, 2016, Patches and her long-time love, Jason Gay, were united in marriage in Juneau. She always had a way of brightening anyone's day. Patches had a love for butterflies, and they became a trademark for her spirit, as she had many tattoos of colorful butterflies. She loved swimming with her granddaughter, Ary, whom she adored. Patches was a constant caretaker and was always willing to care of her family and friends. She liked to shop and go for breakfast dates with her friends.

Patches is survived by her husband, Jason of Beaver Dam; children, Jamie (Jason) Nosrati of Beaver Dam, James (Cassie) Nosrati of Beaver Dam, and Artie Nosrati of Seattle, Wash.; granddaughter, Aryane Nosrati; parents-in-law, Ted and Emily Gay of Waterloo; former husband, Jim Nosrati of London, England; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Hansen.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Patti is a beautifully soul they will live in our hearts forever. She will be missed Wembley. But like the Butterfly she will soar over us and be free from her pain
kari biech
Coworker
March 3, 2021
-'Alwayz'!!- the 'Most Beautiful butterfly'!! Who will dress as one now on Halloween!?//- perhaps we all should--In:-'Tribute'!!-??-!!-)))///--'Deeply Sorry-&-Deepest Sympathies"!!!-!!
!!-((((-!!
C. Mickelsen
Friend
March 3, 2021
I would like to let you and your family know how sorry I was to hear about the loss of Patty. She will be missed very much. I loved working with her at Walmart. She made me laugh alot when the nights weren't going to good.
Neada Welch
Friend
March 3, 2021
Jason, Jamie, Jim and Aryane, My sympathy on your loss of "Patches". She is no longer suffering with her pain. I will always remember her quick wit and work ethic when she came into the store. I have to work at Walmart on Wednesday but my thoughts and prayers will be with all of you.
Monica Bohn
Coworker
March 2, 2021
So thankful you came into our lives and became our daughter. Love you eternally Mom Emily and Dad Ted
Emily Gay
March 2, 2021
