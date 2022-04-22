Menu
Patricia L. "Pat" Okan
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
Patricia L. "Pat" Okan

Aug. 31, 1930 - April 19, 2022

PORTAGE - Patricia L. "Pat" Okan, age 91, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage.

Pat was born on August 31, 1930, in Green Bay, the daughter of Donald and Louise (Nelson) Vander Perren. She was married to Robert "Okie" Okan on February 6, 1951. Pat had worked for AMPI in the accounting department. She was an avid sports fan, and loved watching all Wisconsin sports including the Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and Packers. Pat enjoyed cooking, crocheting, bowling and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage.

She is survived by her children: Kevin Okan, Pardeeville, Susan (Jay) Tenley, Westminster, MD, Keith (Amy) Okan, Centerville, MN, Christopher (Jess) Okan, Portage, and Craig Okan, IL; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Randy Okan, Burnsville, MN; her son-in-law, Harlan (Joleen) Davison, Antigo; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Okie;" her daughter, Pamela; her son, Brian; and her sister, Janice Race.

A Prayer Service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hamilton Park Place and Moments Hospice for their care and support.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 22, 2022.
