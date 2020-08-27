Osterfund, Patricia L.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Patricia L. Osterfund, age 86, passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at the Pine Villa in Prairie du Sac. She was born on May 11, 1934, to the late Durlin and Adeline (Leege) Henke. At Prairie du Sac High School she met the love of her life, David E. Osterfund. They were married on Nov. 23, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac. Together they raised their family and made their home on Park Ave. They lovingly tended to the outdoor gardens and refinished their home, living there for over 60 years. Pat was a paraprofessional at Grand Avenue school. She worked in the family business, True Value Hardware/Plumbing and Heating that was formerly located adjacent to the Prairie du Sac Bridge. She was the "paint expert." After the closure of the Hardware Store in 1982, she worked for Cenex in Sauk City and then at Hometown Hardware in Prairie du Sac. Dave and Pat enjoyed being active in their community and were members at St. John's Lutheran Church, and participating members in the Messengers Choir and the Hilltop Gospel Singers Groups.

She is survived by her three children, David L. Osterfund, Shawn Osterfund and Sharr (Dennis) Ballweg; grandchildren, Christopher Osterfund, Kaytlyn (Josh) Sheard, Noah (Joelle) Ballweg, Caleb (Alyssa) Ballweg, Julia Ballweg; and two great-grandchildren, Cora and Connor Sheard

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Henke.

Pat was a fighter, surviving cancer over 26 years. She was an entertainer extraordinaire! With decor for every season and holiday themed parties, she loved to entertain her family on all occasions, and neighbors and friends with card parties and fellowships. She was a servant. She wanted you to feel special and loved. And we did. So many were blessed by her card ministry. She sent to as many people as she could. Her heart truly went out to all people suffering and rejoiced for those celebrating. She impressed an amazing work ethic into her kids and grandkids. She loved to joke around too. Pat was at every game, tournament, and recital encouraging her grandkids to be all they could be. She sacrificed so much of her own time for others, generous to a fault.

Her greatest gift to her family was her example of love to her husband, Dave. Their romance and devotion to each other for over 68 years continues to inspire us all.

A private family service will be held.

Pat's family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals, including the Pines Assisted Living, Dr. Mark Timmerman and fabulous staff, Agrace Hospice (especially Kevin), for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made in Pat's name to either St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac or Sauk Prairie HealthCare.

