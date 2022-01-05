Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Rost
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Rost, Patricia E.

BEAVER DAM - Patricia E. Rost, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home.

Patricia was born the daughter of Norbert and Lucille (Boehmer) Haller on Feb. 20, 1950. She was a 1968 graduate of Mayville High School. Patricia was united in marriage to Richard R. Rost on July 12, 1969, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Patricia worked various jobs throughout her life. She had worked for the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Gleason Reel, Mayville Piggly Wiggly, and most recently Johnny's 66 in Beaver Dam. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed her time on Beaver Dam Lake and socializing with her neighbors and watching the birds. She also liked to garden.

Patricia is survived by her son, Aaron Rost of Beaver Dam; her siblings, David (Phyllis) Haller of Fond du Lac, Christine (Jim "Chubby") Puls of Mayville, and Michael (Rhonda) Haller of Fond du Lac; her siblings-in-law, John Speers of Wautoma, Kathy (Bill) Wallace of Mayville, and Laurie (Larry) Lawver of Park Falls; and her beloved kitty companion, Jasper. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and her sister, Geri Speers.

A private family prayer service will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.

Special thanks to the neighbors and friends at Beaver Dam Lake for the support and friendship shown to her and her family over the years.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Myself and everyone at Johnnies 66 loved Pat she was a friend and part of our family!! She will be missed!! I'm so sorry for your loss!
Leann Schultz
Friend
January 15, 2022
I am so sad to hear of this. I worked with Pat at the Daily Citizen for many years. She has taught me so much and I always looked up to her. She will be missed. My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to her family, especially Aaron and kitty Jasper. RIP my dear friend. Much love
Lisa Christensen
Coworker
January 4, 2022
My deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to you all. What a great lady she was! I will cherish the many happy memories of working with and knowing her.
Sherry Colvin
Friend
January 4, 2022
Aaron, your mom was one of the sweetest, kindest, and most positive people we ever knew. She joins quite a crew of lake neighbors in heaven, and know she will always be with us in spirit in our memories and stories. We will all miss her terribly, but know that we are all here for you.
Patty & Elliott
January 8, 2022
Jerry and I are sorry to hear of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. She was loved by many and will be remembered,
Diane Moede
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sorry to hear Aron bout your mom I did papers with her and for her she was very cool I got a story for you if I see some time but yes very nice lady and one I will never forget rip pat
Chris
January 5, 2022
Aaron, My thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to you at this time. My mother's last words to me and my siblings were that she wanted to "go home" and "be with dad". Please take whatever solace you can from the fact your mother is now 'home' with your dad as well as our heavenly father. Take Care.
DARYL WINTER
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Pat. My sympathy to all!
Sheryl Kern
Friend
January 5, 2022
Pat was a lovely person and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Our condolences to the family.
Russ and Beth (Brummond) Badder
Acquaintance
January 5, 2022
Aaron - Our deepest sympathy. I enjoyed working with your Mom and talking to her. She loved talking about you and you could tell how proud she was of you. Sue Rechek
Sue Rechek
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results