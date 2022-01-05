Rost, Patricia E.

BEAVER DAM - Patricia E. Rost, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home.

Patricia was born the daughter of Norbert and Lucille (Boehmer) Haller on Feb. 20, 1950. She was a 1968 graduate of Mayville High School. Patricia was united in marriage to Richard R. Rost on July 12, 1969, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Patricia worked various jobs throughout her life. She had worked for the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Gleason Reel, Mayville Piggly Wiggly, and most recently Johnny's 66 in Beaver Dam. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed her time on Beaver Dam Lake and socializing with her neighbors and watching the birds. She also liked to garden.

Patricia is survived by her son, Aaron Rost of Beaver Dam; her siblings, David (Phyllis) Haller of Fond du Lac, Christine (Jim "Chubby") Puls of Mayville, and Michael (Rhonda) Haller of Fond du Lac; her siblings-in-law, John Speers of Wautoma, Kathy (Bill) Wallace of Mayville, and Laurie (Larry) Lawver of Park Falls; and her beloved kitty companion, Jasper. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and her sister, Geri Speers.

A private family prayer service will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.

Special thanks to the neighbors and friends at Beaver Dam Lake for the support and friendship shown to her and her family over the years.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.