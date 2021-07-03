Menu
Patricia Wieloch
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI

Wieloch, Sister Patricia

MILWAUKEE - Sister Patricia Wieloch (Sister Salesia) died June 30, 2021. She was born July 19, 1931, to Jacob and Regina (Richey) Wieloch in Wausau, Wis. Sister Pat was professed 70 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). In her early years of ministry, she served at a number of SDS-sponsored institutions. In 1983, she began a 27-year ministry as a nursing assistant at Divine Savior Nursing Home in Portage, Wis. She remained devoted to that ministry until she retired in 2010. Sister Pat is survived by her brother, John, and the Salvatorian Family. Her funeral services will be held privately. Memorials to the Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.

Visitation will be held at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS, 3810 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53222, from 1:30 p.m. until 1:50 p.m., with service of remembrance. A Mass of Christian Burial is to follow.

Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222

(414) 464-4640


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear John, I am so sorry for your sister's passing. May God give you strength during this difficult time. - I remember when we were in grade school (St. Michael's), and she answered the `call' to serve the Lord. God be with you.
Frances (Lake) Gehring
School
July 4, 2021
