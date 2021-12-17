Campbell, Paul F., Jr.

BARABOO - Paul F. Campbell Jr., age 42, of Baraboo, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

He was born Dec. 28, 1978, to Paul and Karen (Vorass) Campbell Sr. in Orlando, Fla. After his parents divorced in 1980, he lived in several cities over the course of his childhood with his dad, including Orlando, Fla.; Sheffield, Ala.; and Key West, Fla. Later, at the age of 12, he lived with his mom after she moved back to Wisconsin. Paul attended Baraboo High School, and in his sophomore year he began dating his high school sweetheart, Lana Harding. He proposed to her in their senior year of high school. After graduating high school in 1998, Paul moved to Madison, Wis., to begin his college education at Herzing College. He later earned his Bachelor of Science in IT security at University of Phoenix. Paul moved back to Baraboo in 2000. On June 2, 2001, Paul and Lana were married. In 2009 Paul became employed at the Ho-Chunk Casino, holding various positions in the IT department until his death.

In December of 2005 they welcomed their daughter, Claire. A Daddy's girl for sure: his princess. In December 2007, they welcomed their first son, Connor. Being an only child and to carry on the Campbell family, Paul was thrilled to have a son. In June 2012, Paul lost his mom to cancer, two months before Paul and Lana welcomed their second son, Collin. Then in April 2015, they welcomed their third son, Carson. Paul was very active in his kids' lives, taking them to and from sporting activities, and being heavily involved on the Baraboo baseball and basketball boards, as well as being actively involved at home. He loved his family fiercely, and it showed in everything he did. Paul loved and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Paul is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lana; his four children, Claire, Connor, Collin, and Carson; his dad, Paul (Mickie) Campbell Sr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Vicky Harding; his brother-in-law, Nathan (Caroline) Harding; sister-in-law, Lynnae (Tony) Lappen; as well as other relatives and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother, Karen Wallace and her husband, Charlie; uncle, Pat Vorass; aunt, Ann Brinkley; and an unborn child.

Honey, (Daddy), the kids and I love you so much and are forever grateful for your dedication and love. Our lives will never be the same, and we already miss you dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Tuesday. No burial is being held at this time; a private family luncheon will take place after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.