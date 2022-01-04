Menu
Paul Ebert
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Ebert, Paul

WISCONSIN DELLS - Paul Ebert, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the BIG SPRING CHURCH in Big Spring, Wis., with Ken Crothers and Teri Fichter officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Paul was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Big Spring, Wis., the son of Alfred and Odessa (Paulson) Ebert. He married Helen Dreyer on Jan. 29, 1955, at the Lewiston Church. Paul loved farming, gardening, riding and giving rides on his John Deere tractors, as well as traveling. He worked various jobs from Badger Ammunition, Brakebush (where he retired from), sold insurance and bartended, to name a few. He was on the Adams County ASC - FSA Committee for 35 years. Paul was one of the founding directors of Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He loved socializing with his friends and enjoyed life. His family was dearest to his heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his many nieces and nephew for their support and to his great-granddaughter, Harlee, for her extra care these last few weeks.

Paul is survived by his children, Bill (Mary) Ebert and Ellen (Daniel "Toby") Babcock; AFS Student, Maurizio Puerari; grandson, Lenny Bulski: sister, Elaine McFarlin; sisters-in-law, Lois (Mert) Graham, Shirley (Jerome) Maier and Olive Ramsey; great-granddaughter, Harlee (Tyler) Bulski and their children, Adriana, Kaiden, Carson and Savannah; great-grandson, Kurtis (Nicole) Bulski and their child, Harper; his fur babies, Ebie and Mandi; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; brother, Robert; sisters, Leona, Anna Mae and Rose Marie; son-in-law, Bill Crum; and his special niece, Mary Lee Summers.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
BIG SPRING CHURCH
Big Spring, WI
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
BIG SPRING CHURCH
Big Spring, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry, I thought we could make it but with the Covid19 going crazy and the cold temperatures we are not coming. Need an address to send the card and donation.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Meredith
Friend
January 6, 2022
Extending my deepest sympathy to the family & friends of Mr. Ebert. May God Bless...
Rita Schaefer
January 5, 2022
You have our deepest sympathy and was shocked to hear of Paul's passing. We will be at the church on Thur.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Meredith
Friend
January 4, 2022
My condolences to the Family. May God Bless you and help through this time!
Colleen Holden-Riemenschneider
Other
January 4, 2022
